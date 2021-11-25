VTSS announces new EP, ‘Projections’, on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint

GAIKA has announced a new A/V installation and soundtrack, 'War Island', with the first track, 'Zatōichi', available to listen to now. The installation has already launched at London's ICA, where it will remain until the full soundtrack lands in January via TSE. The inaugural tune sees the artist cast himself as the narrator of a film that doesn't exist yet, with a heavy influence from the blood and brutality of Japanese Yakuza movies, not least John Woo's 1986 landmark, 'A Better Tomorrow' and the eponymous 'Zatōichi', a 2003 film by Takeshi Kitano.
