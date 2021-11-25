VTSS announces new EP, ‘Projections’, on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint

Travel restrictions placed on us due to the pandemic have been a struggle for many. Whether it is travel for pleasure, work or returning to the place we are from, getting out of our normal environment sometimes is just the escape we need. MOONWOOD sings of a new appreciation for your native city in “Sydney Lights.” With a light, passionate tone gliding over wistful guitars and shining synths, the tender track is so warm and inviting, with the imagery of Sydney lights illuminating the city clearly engrained in your mind. That longing to go to a place you once called home can be heard in the yearning angst oozing off the vocals.

