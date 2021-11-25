ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

VTSS announces new EP, ‘Projections’, on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint

By Brian Coney
djmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVTSS has announced a new EP, 'Projections', set for release on Ninja Tune's Technicolour imprint. The Poland-born, London-based producer will release the six-track EP, her debut...

djmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
edmidentity.com

ESSEL and DaniCW Drop New Tune on Solotoko

ESSEL and DaniCW are helping make some “Changes” in the scene and just released their latest collaborative track on Sonny Fodera’s Solotoko. When two artists find synergy together it can become a match made in heaven, and that’s exactly what transpired when ESSEL and DaniCW first came together years ago. Hailing from Liverpool, ESSEL honed her skills behind the decks while taking the stage at venues including Es Paradis in Ibiza and Sankey’s while catching the ear of labels like Toolroom along the way. Meanwhile, Bournemouth-based artist DaniCW has also steadily risen through the ranks with his own tunes such as “Someone” and “Save My Life” that have gained support from top tastemakers in the scene.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Elkka - Harmonic Frequencies [Technicolour]

London based producer and DJ Elkka (real name Emma Kirby) has released her new EP Harmonic Frequencies, a follow up to the Euphoric Melodies EP released earlier this year. Just this past week, Elkka delivered an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 and will head out on tour across the UK with Caribou in January.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Get ‘Primal’ With TRIGO’s New EP

It’s impossible to resist the Primal urge to take a ride on some bassy waves while listening to TRIGO’s new atmospheric EP. Rising producer TRIGO has left a lasting impression on listeners since first emerging on the scene. Having worked with vibe.Digital and Electric Hawk in the past, he’s now looked to the Gravitas family for his latest release, Primal, which is out now and brings a plethora of immersive bass tracks filled to the brim with storytelling elements throughout.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

New 'Webtoon Unscrolled' Imprint Unveiled With Tower of God Manhwa

What do you desire? Money and wealth? Honor and pride? Authority and power? Revenge? Or something that transcends them all? Whatever you desire—you can find it here, at the Tower. When Bam's best friend Rachel declares she's going to climb the mysterious Tower, he is devastated, and decides to try and make the climb after her in order to see her again, risking death and much, much worse.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imprint#Ninja Tune#Vtss#Technicolour
Stereogum

Stream Kaytranada’s New Intimidated EP Feat. H.E.R., Thundercat, & Mach-Hommy

Kaytranada released his last album, the collab-heavy Bubba, two years ago, and it ended up garnering him his first Grammys for both Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording. Today, the producer is releasing a new EP called Intimidated, on which he teams up with three different artists: H.E.R on the title track, Thundercat on “Be Careful,” and Mach-Hommy on”$PayForHaiti.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Emerald Media

Turning Tunes: Funk Fanboys (Ep. 11)

Emerald Media Group · Turning Tunes: Funk Fanboys (Ep 11) Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss some of their favorite fall season albums. For this episode, we’ll be going into singles by BENEE, TOPS, El Michels Affair and more. As well as albums...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Ash Roy announces new EP 'Synchronized'

Ash Roy is releasing a new 4-track EP on November 26. 'Synchronized' EP will be released through Soupherb Records and will be available on November 26. It is available to pre-order now. The EP includes two original tracks and two remixes. Read this next: 48 of the best 90s techno...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly announce new EP, ‘Drought,’ share “Pyramid”

Tennessee emo band Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly have announced that they'll follow last year's Soak and their Fatal 4 Way Split with Oolong, Arcadia Grey, and dannythestreet with a new EP, Drought. The first single is "Pyramid," which starts out as a fifth wave-style emo/math/punk ripper before pulling a 180 about halfway through and breaking out into an easycore breakdown. It's awesome, and you can hear it below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
djmag.com

FAUZIA announces live show and installation at Southbank Centre

FAUZIA has announced a new live show and installation at the Southbank Centre. The East London DJ, producer and NTS mainstay will play the Purcell Room at the London venue on Saturday, 11th December. The event is an all-day affair taking in an interactive exhibition based on retelling and reclaiming...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Nia Archives drops new single and video, ‘18 & Over’: Watch

Nia Archives has dropped a new single and accompanying visuals, '18 & Over'. Following the release of her 'Forbidden Feelingz' EP in October, the Leeds-born, London-based artist presents a brand new track alongside a nostalgic music video. Sampling Cocoa Tea's 1987 reggae hit, 'Young Lover', and infusing the track with...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Bang Face Weekender returns in 2022, announces first 64 names

Bang Face Weekender is set to return to Southport in 2022, and has revealed the first 64 names coming along for the ride. After a hiatius due to the pandemic, the next edition of the wild weekend-long party will take place from Thursday 5th May to Monday 9th May, soundtracked by some of the best names in electronic music.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

MOONWOOD unveil their dreamy new tune “Sydney Lights”

Travel restrictions placed on us due to the pandemic have been a struggle for many. Whether it is travel for pleasure, work or returning to the place we are from, getting out of our normal environment sometimes is just the escape we need. MOONWOOD sings of a new appreciation for your native city in “Sydney Lights.” With a light, passionate tone gliding over wistful guitars and shining synths, the tender track is so warm and inviting, with the imagery of Sydney lights illuminating the city clearly engrained in your mind. That longing to go to a place you once called home can be heard in the yearning angst oozing off the vocals.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Chrissi Poland’s new heartfelt EP ‘Destination Home’

Today, we’re pleased to premiere the new EP, Destination Home, from singer-songwriter and drummer Chrissi Poland—our first percussionist to feature! The five-song EP “highlights the universal ups and downs of parenting while striving to achieve one’s dream.” The New York City-based artist is currently touring with GRAMMY Award-winning musician Michael Bolton and a new mom to a two-year-old baby girl.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Optmst 'Lately'

Optmst will release a new track next week. The rising Northern Irish artist, who has released records via Duality Trax and Jordan Nocturne's Nocturne imprint, will share a new track via a compilation forthcoming on Berlin-based Wex Records' sub-label Day By Day. Joining Kineticat, aka Anderson, Emissive and DJ Gusch...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Gorillaz ‘Song Machine’ live show to hit cinemas in December

A live performance of Gorillaz' ‘Song Machine’ is set to hit cinemas in December. Following the release of their studio album 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' last year, the Damon Albarn-fronted digital band has announced a worldwide screening of the album, titled Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong. Captured...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Compilation of the Month: SHERELLE ‘fabric presents SHERELLE’

Some artists tone it down a bit for mix compilations. The knowledge that their set will be subject to repeated home-or headphone-listening leads to more contemplative track choices — an ambient introduction, perhaps, or a jazzy interlude. Others opt to fully recreate the in-club experience, in all its blurry, sweaty abandon. Both routes are valid, but it’s a relief that London jungle-footworker SHERELLE decided to take the latter with her ‘fabric presents’.
MUSIC
djmag.com

GAIKA announces new A/V installation and soundtrack, ‘War Island'

GAIKA has announced a new A/V installation and soundtrack, 'War Island', with the first track, 'Zatōichi', available to listen to now. The installation has already launched at London's ICA, where it will remain until the full soundtrack lands in January via TSE. The inaugural tune sees the artist cast himself as the narrator of a film that doesn't exist yet, with a heavy influence from the blood and brutality of Japanese Yakuza movies, not least John Woo's 1986 landmark, 'A Better Tomorrow' and the eponymous 'Zatōichi', a 2003 film by Takeshi Kitano.
HOMELESS
Billboard

TDE’s Punch Introduces New Collective A Room Full of Mirrors, Announces Visual EP Release Date

Terrence “Punch” Henderson is experiencing his third reinvention. As rapper, filmmaker and president of independent label Top Dawg Entertainment, Punch describes this moment as doing something that he’s never done before in the music business. After helping the Black Hippy crew — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q and Ab-Soul — reach the top of the rap game as solo acts and getting SZA to superstar status, he’s looking to duplicate his previous success with his latest endeavor: the hip-hop collective A Room Full of Mirrors.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Goldie, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Or:la, more locked for BBC Radio 1 residencies

BBC Radio 1 has announced the next roster of DJs set to take over the station’s long-running Residency slot. Having updated the format of the slot in September, with two DJs now hosting four one-hour long radio shows each per month, the next run of residencies will kick off this Thursday (2nd December). Hyperdub affiliate and DJ Mag Best of British Best Producer nominee Scratcha DVA and Palestinian techno DJ and recent DJ Mag cover star Sama’ Abdulhadi will host four weekly shows each through December.
TV & VIDEOS
djmag.com

Premiere: Sobolik ‘Iris’

Sobolik will release a new EP, ‘Iris’, via All Centre this week. Listen to the title track below. Concluding a breakthrough year, the Brooklyn-based producer follows releases on Martyn’s 3024 and Turin label early reflex with four cuts of tactile techno, with buoyant sub bass, chirruping melodies and broken rhythms mixing things up for a future-facing flair.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy