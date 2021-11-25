ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, NC

Fire marshal: One dead in western North Carolina house fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Officials in western North Carolina say that a 54-year-old woman has died in an early-morning house fire in Burke County.

Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis told WBTV that a call came in shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire on Farris Loop in Morganton. There was a report that someone was still inside.

Firefighters arrived at the scene, and the single-story home was fully ablaze. The fire marshal said that one of the home’s occupants told first responders that someone was still inside and unable to escape.

Crews worked to put the fire out and began search and rescue efforts.

“Firefighters were unable to rescue the victim in time due to the intense fire conditions on arrival,” a press release stated.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Mary Louise Mode. Willis said the fire originated from a heating source in the home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Escaped campfire blamed for Pilot Mountain blaze

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A wildfire at North Carolina’s Pilot Mountain State Park was caused by an escaped campfire in an undesignated area, officials said. The fire that has burned 1,050 acres (425 hectares) was about 50% contained Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Forest Service. The fire...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Morganton, NC
Accidents
Morganton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
Burke County, NC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Willis
The Associated Press

New sheriff takes over after previous official retires

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — There’s a new sheriff in a West Virginia town where the previous one retired amid allegations of inappropriate behavior and a hostile work environment. Rick Woodyard was sworn in Wednesday as the new Wood County Sheriff with numerous county officials, deputies and other supporters in attendance,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Associated Press

3 arrested in connection with fentanyl-laced marijuana

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in Brattleboro in connection with marijuana laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl, police said. Last month, Brattleboro police responded to a report of an overdose and revived the patient using CPR and the opioid-overdose antidote naloxene. The person told police that...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Western North Carolina#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#Ap#Wbtv#Farris Loop
The Associated Press

Florida man calls 911, says he shot his wife, children

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who served as the music minister at a church is accused of fatally shooting his wife and two adult children, officials said. William Conway Broyles called 911 on Wednesday to report what he had done, Nassau County Sheriff Bob Leeper said at a news conference. Broyles later told investigators that he shot his wife and children multiple times “just to make sure they didn’t suffer,” the sheriff said.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

668K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy