Fridley, MN

3 people found dead in suburban Twin Cities residence

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were discovered in a suburban Twin Cities residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the residence in Fridley, north of Minneapolis, just after 2 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

A preliminary investigation showed no obvious signs of trauma and officials said there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.

The Fridley Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The Associated Press

Police say teacher wrote notes threatening Iowa school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa have arrested a former high school math teacher accused of writing and planting notes threatening gun violence at the school. Katrina Phelan, 37, of Council Bluffs, turned herself in to police on Wednesday after an arrest warrant charging her with three...
IOWA STATE
