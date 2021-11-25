ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 02 December 2021 it...
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES' TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S' SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 103 - 2 DECEMBER 2021. In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, A/S Motortramp participates by selling shares pro rata in order to maintain the current ownership of just under 32% of the shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S. The market will be informed accordingly – see the attached file and announcement no. 75/2021.
Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "NFNT.U" beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "NFNT" and "NFNT WS," respectively.
Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTNU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (MNTNU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: MNTNU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will trade under the ticker symbol "MNTN.U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "MNTN" and "MNTN WS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Shares Edge Higher on Healthy ARR Growth, Analysts Positive but Lower PTs Given Recent Multiple Compression

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Shares Edge Higher on Healthy ARR Growth, Analysts Positive but Lower PTs Given Recent Multiple Compression

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are up nearly 2% in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) Credit Suisse Tech Conference Thoughts

Rocket Cos Inc. (RKT) Credit Suisse Tech Conference Thoughts

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated a Neutral rating and $19.00 price target on Rocket Cos Inc. (NYSE: RKT)
Strong Q3 Outperformance Sends Five Below (FIVE) Shares 11% Higher, Analysts Bullish

Strong Q3 Outperformance Sends Five Below (FIVE) Shares 11% Higher, Analysts Bullish

Shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) are trading 11% higher in early Thursday trading after the company delivered strong Q3
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) PT Raised to $400 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) PT Raised to $400 at FBN Securities, Following Earnings

FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi raised the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) to $400.00 (from $375.00)
Dollar General (DG) Shares Down Over 3% as Surging Costs Hurt Profit Forecast

Dollar General (DG) Shares Down Over 3% as Surging Costs Hurt Profit Forecast

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) are down 3.3% after the company reported mixed Q3 results.
TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S ("TCM Group" or "the Company") has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.
9 Internet Stocks to Buy - UBS

9 Internet Stocks to Buy - UBS

A team of analysts at UBS assumed coverage on several US Internet categories.
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $350M of Class A Common Stock at $53 to $46

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $350M of Class A Common Stock at $53 to $46

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the "Company" or "RRR") (NASDAQ: RRR) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $350,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of its issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, the "Shares"), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $53.00 nor less than $46.00 per Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROCAU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROCAU) Prices 18M Unit IPO at $10/unit
Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the analyst estimate of $0.99.
Vertiv (VRT) Named Best Stock Idea for 2022 at Cowen

Vertiv (VRT) Named Best Stock Idea for 2022 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza named Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) as a Best Idea for 2022
IPO for SPAC UTA Acquisition Corp. (UTAA) Opens at $10.06

IPO for SPAC UTA Acquisition Corp. (UTAA) Opens at $10.06

Today's IPO for SPAC UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: UTAAU) (NASDAQ: UTAA) opened for trading at $10.06 after pricing 20,000,000 units
UPDATE: UBS Assumes Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) at Neutral

UPDATE: UBS Assumes Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) at Neutral

UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar assumes coverage on Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ
