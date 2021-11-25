ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New maps spark debate over majority-minority districts

By DAVID EGGERT, NICHOLAS RICCARDI - Associated Press
 7 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Hollier is a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, a paratrooper, Detroit native, a Democrat and a Black man. He is also a state senator who represents a majority-Black district that...

The Center Square

Georgia unveils new congressional district map

(The Center Square) – The Georgia General Assembly is poised to vote this week on a new congressional legislative district map. The Senate and House redistricting and reapportionment committees reviewed the proposal for the state's 14 congressional districts Wednesday. Analysts said the new map, released Wednesday morning, could increase the state's Republican delegation, boosting the party's advantage.
kankakeetimes.com

Barickman, Republican colleagues propose new districting map

State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomingotn) is among a group of Republican lawmakers moving to file new proposed district maps. “We submitted a proposal that fixes specific constitutional problems with the current map that had only served to keep entrenched incumbents in power,” Barickman, chair of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus, said in a news release. “Democrats led by Gov. Pritzker had only one thing in mind when drawing their map – protecting politicians at the expense of the people of Illinois.”
The Conversation U.S.

Independent commissions can ditch partisanship and make redistricting fairer to voters

States across the U.S. are drawing new electoral districts for the next decade in a process called redistricting. In some states, districts are drawn by the state legislature; in others, by an independent redistricting commission. By federal law, congressional districts must be of equal population and must protect minority representation under the Voting Rights Act by guaranteeing that minority voters have an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. In many states, elections must also be “fair” to political parties or candidates as dictated by explicit provisions on partisan fairness, or implicitly under “free and equal” clauses in state law. We...
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Nevada approves new district maps, Mask mandates up for debate across Mountain West

Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Nevada approves district maps that bolster Democrats’ edge. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak approved new district maps on Tuesday that account for a decades-worth of population growth and shore up Democrats' voter registration advantage in the statehouse and two battleground congressional districts.
abc17news.com

Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity

HOUSTON (AP) — A $9 billion highway widening project being proposed in the Houston area could become an important test of the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing what it says is a history of racial inequity with infrastructure projects. The proposed project would remake 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways. Critics say it won’t improve traffic flow and would subject mostly Black and Latino residents to increased pollution, displacement and flooding. Supporters say the project would enhance driver safety, help reduce traffic congestion and address flood mitigation. The debate comes as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged to prioritize racial equity. His department is reviewing civil rights and environmental justice concerns raised about the proposal.
Daily Journal

Local legislators wait for new district maps

Local legislators say they’re willing to accept the Missouri House and Senate district maps that result from the federal census-driven redistricting effort, which occurs every 10 years to take into account regional population variances. But whatever results come, they’re hoping to know sooner, rather than later. Missouri is trying out...
Shore News Network

New Jersey Democrats lock out the unvaccinated at state capitol day before legislators to vote on key bills

TRENTON, NJ – Unless you are vaccinated or have a test to prove you don’t have the virus, you won’t be allowed to enter the New Jersey Statehouse. Legislators in Trenton are scheduled to vote on dozens of bills in the chambers of both houses on Thursday, but Senator Joe Pennacchio voiced concerns about a decision by the unelected members of the State Capital Joint Management Commission that could stand in the way.
Wisconsin Examiner

After heated debate, Senate passes GOP voting maps

The Wisconsin Senate passed new voting maps for legislative and Congressional districts drawn by the Legislature’s Republican majority Monday on a straight party-line vote. Gov. Tony Evers has already announced his intention to veto the Legislature’s maps. The Senate rejected a map drawn by Democrats, which Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) mocked, saying the […] The post After heated debate, Senate passes GOP voting maps appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts enacts new congressional district maps

Massachusetts enacted new congressional districts on Nov. 22 when Gov. Charlie Baker (R) signed a proposal approved by the legislature into law. Massachusetts was apportioned nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2020 census, no change from after the 2010 census. The map will take effect for the state’s 2022 congressional elections.
CBS Boston

4 Democrats, One Republican Have Announced Candidacy For Massachusetts Governor In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a big moment in Massachusetts politics with Governor Baker deciding not to seek re-election. Four democrats and one republican have already announced their candidacy for the corner office. “I would have welcomed a debate with Governor Baker,” said former State Senator Benjamin Downing. He’s already been trying to start a debate for the past few months and the democrats are sharing similar issues. State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz has already launched her campaign, along with Harvard professor Danielle Allen, Orlando Silva of Shrewsbury and republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative with the support of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Read: Why Gov. Baker is not running for a third term

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito announced Wednesday morning that the pair will not seek re-election in 2022. They released a statement talking about their decision:. To Our Friends & Colleagues – After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek...
wilsonnc.org

City Council approves new district maps

The Wilson City Council has approved a new district map to be used for the next decade. Federal law requires this type of redistricting after every Census as a protection of the “one-person, one-vote” requirements in the U.S. Constitution. This ensures that everyone’s vote is valued as closely as possible to equal.
