What does Robert Saleh want to see from Zach Wilson in his return?

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Jets’ prodigal son returns to the field this weekend, as Zach Wilson will suit up and start at quarterback for the first time since spraining his PCL against the Patriots in Week 7.

Wilson showed flashes of the potential that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft before getting hurt. He also battled bouts of inconsistency and struggled with turnovers, throwing nine interceptions in six games.

Robert Saleh would like to see Wilson play a cleaner game moving forward, starting with Sunday’s game against the pass-friendly Texans. Early turnovers played a major role in Wilson’s first-half struggles, which ultimately resulted in New York’s offense sputtering and not scoring a first-quarter touchdown until Mike White started against the Bengals in Week 8.

“We felt he was getting better throughout the first half of the year,” Saleh said Wednesday. “The time it took him to get comfortable in the game was getting quicker. In Carolina, it took the second half. As you get all the way through the New England game when he got injured, that second drive he gets into field goal range in the next quarter, the next drive we get to the one-yard line, he gets hurt.

“It’s about continuing to get comfortable early in games and let his athleticism take over and his arm talent take over, because he is a talented young man. Just step up, get better and take it one play at a time.”

The Jets have witnessed the kind of player Wilson can be when his athleticism and arm talent do indeed take over. Wilson put the Jets on his back and carried them to an overtime triumph over the Titans for their first win of the season in Week 4. The BYU product struggled to replicate that performance in the following weeks, but the Tennessee game showed that Wilson has it in him.

White, Joe Flacco and even Josh Johnson laid out a blueprint for how Mike LaFleur’s west coast offense should be orchestrated. All Wilson has to do now is play with himself and continue to make strides in his development.

Boston Herald

Zach Wilson returns, possibly wiser for his time on the sidelines

Zach Wilson finally exited the recovery chamber and is ecstatic to return after missing four weeks with a sprained PCL. “It’s awesome. I’m excited,” Wilson said. “That rush, that feeling you get just to be back on the field. It’s exciting. I’m happy to be back with the guys.”. Wilson...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Texans Game Preview | Zach Wilson Returns to a Developing Offense

As the Jets (2-8) return to action against the Texans (2-8) following Thanksgiving Day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is thankful for his new home, his new team and the return of his rookie QB to the lineup. "We're glorified military, right, we've lived in Jacksonville [2014-16], Seattle [2011-13], Houston...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

