WATCH: Florida's Tyree Appleby sinks a game-winner all of Gator Nation can be thankful for

By David Rosenberg
 7 days ago
No, it wasn’t a dream. Florida guard Tyree Appleby nailed a deep three-pointer as time expired against Ohio State Wednesday night to complete a 10-point Gators comeback and win the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

There are many takeaways from the victory, but the most obvious is that Appleby has ice in his veins. Head coach Mike White described his senior guard as a “gutsy guy” after the game and said that Appleby is the kind of player that will make that kind of high-pressure shot. Appleby was only 1-for-9 shooting on the day before he heaved the prayer up with no time left in regulation.

“It was like a movie,” Appleby said. “Once I hit the shot, I felt my teammates right there with me. Probably one of the best moments of my college career, really my life.”

The game-winner (and the basketball team’s play overall this season) gives Gator Nation something to be thankful for as a nightmare of a football season draws to a close. If you missed it, here are the best looks at “the shot” from Wednesday night.

The broadcast call on FS1:

Or maybe you are partial to Mick Hubert’s voice on Gators radio:

An on-the-court perspective really shows how chaotic the game’s closing seconds were:

Ohio State Radio was so stunned they thought Myreon Jones hit the shot:

