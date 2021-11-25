Lakers' LeBron James on his suspension: 'I didn't think that was warranted'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made headlines this week for multiple reasons, and one came against the Detroit Pistons.

James and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart fought for positioning during a free throw when James’ left elbow hit Stewart in the face, causing a scuffle that turned bloody.

Both players were ejected and suspensions followed. James was suspended for one game while Stewart was suspended for two.

LeBron explained what happened after the win against the Indiana Pacers where he scored for 39 points.

“His elbow got kinda high, got me off balance a little bit,” James said. “His elbow lifted my arm here, and I basically tried to swing down on his arm. When I swinged down on his arm, he got off balance and the left side of my hand grazed his face. I knew right away I had caught some part of his head, so I went over and apologized to him. Obviously, you guys saw what happened after that. I’m definitely not that type of player. I hate to see that and what escalated after that.”

James didn’t think he deserved to be suspended.

“It warranted an ejection because of what happened after that,” James said. “Having me still in the game, the excitement of the fans, what could possibly happen after that. But a suspension, I didn’t think that was warranted. But the league made that call.”

These comments align with what Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook said after the loss to the New York Knicks Tuesday.

But as Westbrook said, the Lakers need to focus on what’s coming next that LeBron is back in the lineup.

The Lakers face the Pistons again on Sunday in Staples Center. Barring any setbacks, both James and Stewart should be available to play.