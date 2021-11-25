ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Flat Glass Market to be driven by demand from increasing product demand in automotive and construction industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flat Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global flat glass market, assessing the market based on its segments like category, technology, type, raw material, application, end use, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,...

CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

