The Disneyland Paris version of “it’s a small world” has closed for what is expected to be a year-long refurbishment. As laid out by OutsidEars, many areas of the attraction will be updated. Much of the ride will be repainted, including the façade, which was last repainted five years ago. Some wooden elements will be replaced with composite materials. The queue will be redesigned.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO