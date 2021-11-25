Turkey Dinners for the Homeless, Distance Runs to Again Mark Thanksgiving

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Following a year's absence because of coronavirus- related restrictions in effect at the time, Thanksgiving in Los Angeles County will again be marked with events feeding the poor and homeless and distance runs, including several benefiting charitable causes.

The Midnight Mission will serve Thanksgiving brunch to nearly 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals and families, according to Georgia Berkovich, its director of public affairs.

There will be 3,500 pounds of turkey served, topped with 50 gallons of gravy, 3,500 pounds of ham with glaze, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes, 750 pounds of seasonal vegetables, 250 pounds of cranberry sauce, 300 pounds of dinner rolls and 300 pounds of dessert, Berkovich said.

Volunteers are expected to include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman, mayoral candidate Kevin DeLeon and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles.

Before the 10 a.m. brunch, the ninth annual Turkey Trot Los Angeles will be in downtown Los Angeles beginning at 8 a.m. The run is expected to raise $100,000 for The Midnight Mission to help those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

The field includes runners dressed as turkeys, pilgrims and pies.

The 5K and 10K races start and end at City Hall. The course takes runners around Grand Park and past the Disney Concert Hall, Broad Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art.

Organizers said they expect 4,000 participants, including those participating on a virtual basis.

The Drumstick Dash LA is billed by organizers as Los Angeles' largest 5K/10K run, with thousands of runners, joggers and walkers taking to the streets of the NoHo Arts District. All proceeds will help Hope of the Valley provide over 500,000 hot meals for homeless men, women and children, organizers said.

All entry fees for the fourth annual Rose Bowl Turkey Trot will benefit the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, which seeks to preserve, protect and enhance the Rose Bowl Stadium, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Runners will also have an opportunity to donate to Race to Erase MS which is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis and increasing awareness of the disease.

Other turkey trots will be in Claremont, Long Beach, Santa Clarita and Torrance.

Each year on Thanksgiving Day more Americans participate in running races than on any other day, according to the running industry trade group Running USA.

The Laugh Factory in Hollywood will host its 41st annual free Thanksgiving Dinner, with seatings at noon and 2 p.m.

Top comedians, including Tiffany Haddish, Dane Cook and Craig Robinson, will participate, Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said.

Proof of vaccination is required. Laugh Factory will provide unvaccinated individuals with a certificate to get COVID-19 vaccinations or booster shots at El Proyecto del Barrio clinics in the Los Angeles area and will cover the cost of their transportation to the clinic.

Anyone unable to attend may also pick up a free vaccination certificate at Laugh Factory Hollywood.

Participants who are unvaccinated will receive a Thanksgiving meal to go and receive a gift card to redeem their vaccination certificate at the clinic. Those redeem their COVID-19 vaccinations at El Proyecto clinics will be invited back to Laugh Factory Hollywood on Christmas Day for another holiday meal and receive a cash reward for getting their vaccination.

Everyone attending the event will be required to observe Los Angeles County public health protocols by wearing a mask. The Laugh Factory will provide a mask to anyone who doesn't have one.

``Please invite anyone you know who is alone for the holiday to get a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and some comedy for their soul,'' Masada said. ``We know that laughter is healing and we need laughter now more than ever after all we've been through.''