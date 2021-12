The Raiders and Cowboys are the midday game during this three-contest Thanksgiving slate set up for Thursday to kick off Week 12. Each of these teams are looking to get back on track after losing in Week 11. For Las Vegas, Derek Carr and company are riding a three-game losing skid into the holiday and are in dire need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, Dallas’ high-powered offense was stagnant against the Chiefs in its loss at Arrowhead, managing just nine points in the loss. As we sit back and enjoy some turkey, both of these clubs will be looking to get right.

