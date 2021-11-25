ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Clifford The Big Red Dog is a four-potato family feature

Jacksonville Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford The Big Red Dog (PG, 97 minutes) is a sweet animated story, with live actors, about a lonely girl, played by Darby Camp, and a homeless red dog who find each other. John Cleese is a magical man who tells the...

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
drurymirror.org

A Drury Student’s Personal Review of ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Inspired by the scholastic book series written and published in 1963, Clifford has now become a live-action movie nearly sixty years later. Released in theaters and on the streaming service, Paramount Plus, I was eager for a night in to watch this new movie of a beloved childhood character. Although...
DRURY, MO
Hastings Tribune

Patrick White: 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' falls short

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” isn’t great, but it doesn’t matter, does it? The question to ask is, will it keep kids entertained? It likely will because the writer and director focus on the titular Big Red Dog rather than the bland human characters. Kids will also laugh at the juvenile humor while parents roll their eyes and take a nap.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Clifford The Big Red Dog To Get A Bigger, Redder Sequel

Fans of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" are about to get an early holiday gift. According to Variety, Paramount Pictures has ordered a sequel. The film was released early this month and currently has a box office gross of almost $34 million. It's also streaming on Paramount+, though we don't have numbers for that. Right now, with many kids on a modified schedule between virtual school and in-person classes, and with the holidays coming up, it's probably not a stretch to say that, whatever the numbers are, they're likely to go up. The film is, according to the streaming service, its "most-watched original film...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clifford the Big Red Dog sets big red streaming record for Paramount Plus

The oversized dog has become an oversized hit! Clifford the Big Red Dog has set a streaming record for Paramount Plus, as well as doing well at the box office – coming in second to Eternals with a $22 million opening. There has been some discussion in the media recently...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darby Camp
Person
John Cleese
Person
Jack Whitehall
WBRE

If your kid is excited about Clifford the Big Red Dog, they’ll love these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Clifford the Big Red Dog toys for kids? It has been almost 60 years since Scholastic published Norman Bridwell’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” On November 10, 2021, Paramount Pictures will release a live-action movie based on the beloved Clifford story that […]
KIDS
flickeringmyth.com

Clifford the Big Red Dog fetches a sequel over at Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures clearly feel that Clifford The Big Red Dog has been a ‘good boy’ since his day-and-date release in theatres and on Paramount+ this November, because they’re starting work on sequel to the eOne family film. Despite the fact we called it “a brown stinker” in our ★★ review,...
MOVIES
KSLTV

Upcoming book will feature dogs with jobs

Salt Lake City – Pet photographer Dawn McBride has been visualizing dogs with jobs. She’s been photographing and photoshopping dogs as scientists, weightlifters, and ballerinas for an upcoming picture book. Half of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Utah. One subject, though, Torie, a race car driver...
ANIMALS
tigermedianet.com

Tiger at The Theater – Clifford The Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog is out of the doghouse and joined the live-action movie world. Does Clifford come out barking or pouting? Let’s find out. Clifford the Big Red Dog has a runtime of 1:37, just over 90 minutes. Director. Walt Becker is the director of Clifford the Big...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#New York City#Potato
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Was Fired from the Show?

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Tommy Lane, Who Starred in ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Shaft,’ Dead at 83

Actor and stuntman Tommy Lane, known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft, has died at a Florida hospital. He was 83 years old. The performer died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Variety reports. Lane, who began life as Tommy Lee Jones in Miami, was a jazz musician as well as an actor and stuntman. After his acting roles in the 1970s, he played trumpet and flugelhorn at Blue Note in New York City during the 1980s.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley's' Carmine Ragusa, Dies at 69

Friends have announced the passing of actor Eddie Mekka, posting on social media that he died at his Newhall, California, home on November 27. He was 69. Mekka was a familiar face as Carmine Ragusa, Shirley Feeney's singing boyfriend, on TV's "Laverne & Shirley" (1976-1983). His character was known to burst into song on the series, often belting, "You know I'd go from rags to riches!"
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

Ohio dog featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans

LIBERTY TWP. — A dog from Liberty Twp. is receiving national attention this holiday season after being selected as the winner of Budweiser’s first ever Pupweiser contest. Wilson, a 2-year-old, 160-pound St. Bernard, can be see on special edition holiday cans that are available now. According to our news partners...
OHIO STATE
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
fox26houston.com

FOX Family Feast: Melissa's Hasselback Potatoes

For the annual FOX Family Feast, Melissa Wilson put a spin on typical mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving. She's offering the idea of savory cast-iron hasselback potatoes. So she showed us how to cook them up from the comforts of her kitchen!. Here's the recipe:. INGREDIENTS. 6 medium russet or Yukon...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy