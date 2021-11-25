ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must

By Tanner Garrity
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is an exercise in excess. It’s a time to eat and drink yourself silly, because it’s dark out and it’s been a long year. That’s what the end of November is for, and you should never feel guilty about it. That said, one day of heavy consumption doesn’t...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

How To Do the Perfect Shoulder Workout

Stronger and mobile shoulder should be on every athlete’s checklist. Luckily, a top fitness coach decided to share his perfect shoulder workout. Check it out. Jeff Cavaliere was the head physical therapist of the New York Mets for 3 years and is now a YouTube sensation. He delivers clear information without noise on his ATHLEAN-X YouTube channel.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Weekend Swim Workout: Good Fun Friday

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s Friday, so you know what that means – it’s time to get in the pool! This set from coach Sara McLarty is a fast and fun workout that’s best done in the company of your best training buddies. Push each other to hit your descending splits, and use the recovery time and kick sets for encouragement (or smack talk, we don’t judge). It’s all in good fun – and isn’t that why we do this, anyway? Happy Friday! Make it a good one.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Weekend Swim Workout: 25s With Recovery Pulls

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and we’re all feeling a little tired. Maybe it’s a tryptophan hangover, or perhaps you went out too hard at yesterday’s turkey trot. Maybe you ate one too many pieces of pie, or woke up super-early to hit the Black Friday deals. Whatever the reason, it’s okay if you’re not feeling up to your usual hard sessions – it is the off-season, after all, and rest is your friend. This Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is the perfect post-Thanksgiving swim: not too long, not too intense, and with a nice assist from the pull buoy to help things along. Choose the distance that fits your fitness and schedule, and dive in.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adriene Mishler
boxrox.com

Build Massive Muscle Gains with The Perfect Pull Workout

Welcome to the perfect Pull Workout from Athean-X. Follow their channel for more insightful content. When it comes to buidling strength and muscle, the push, pull, legs split is one of the most common formats. There are two different ways you split up the PPL training format. They are as...
WORKOUTS
KTEN.com

A Beginner’s Female Bodybuilding Workout Plan

Originally Posted On: https://crazymass.com/a-beginners-female-bodybuilding-workout-plan/. Did you know that spending about 1 hour a week lifting weights can decrease your chances of having a heart attack by up to 70%? Whether you’re a man or a woman, resistance training also reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes or cancer.
WORKOUTS
smallbiztrends.com

How to Choose the Best Workout Apps for the Perfect Work-Life Balance

Small business owners regularly are challenged with finding time to achieve the perfect work-life balance. So much time is dedicated to their businesses, there’s often little left for personal tasks, and objectives like a fitness plan fall by the wayside. Fortunately, even the busiest small business owners can progress along their fitness journey by combining quick workouts with technology, including a mobile device and a plethora of available fitness apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Labor Day Weekend#Workout#Squats#Turkey Trot
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Get Fit: Post-Thanksgiving pumpkin workout

SAN ANTONIO — A celebrity trainer based in Los Angeles is sharing his creative workout. Kollins Ezekh has found a way to put your leftover pumpkins from Halloween and Thanksgiving to good use!. He said his full-body workout can be done using a pumpkin that’s about eight to 10 pounds....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
orangeobserver.com

Free community workout to help families in need for Thanksgiving

A special group at Windermere Preparatory School is coming together to help families in need for Thanksgiving. Windermere Prep Strength and Conditioning Coach Micah Kurtz, alongside 10 of his student athletes, are hosting a free community workout this weekend. The goal of the workout is to help benefit, already identified,...
ORLANDO, FL
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
Real Simple

10 Kitchen Must-Haves That Are Perfect for Small Spaces

While we all wish we had the kitchen of our dreams—double islands with ample cabinet space—sometimes we need to make due with a small kitchen that has a fraction of that space we crave. If that's the case, you typically need to get very creative with the little space you do have.
HOME & GARDEN
WANE 15

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy