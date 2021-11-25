The Perfect Thanksgiving Weekend Workout Plan, If You Must

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. It’s the day after Thanksgiving, and we’re all feeling a little tired. Maybe it’s a tryptophan hangover, or perhaps you went out too hard at yesterday’s turkey trot. Maybe you ate one too many pieces of pie, or woke up super-early to hit the Black Friday deals. Whatever the reason, it’s okay if you’re not feeling up to your usual hard sessions – it is the off-season, after all, and rest is your friend. This Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is the perfect post-Thanksgiving swim: not too long, not too intense, and with a nice assist from the pull buoy to help things along. Choose the distance that fits your fitness and schedule, and dive in.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO