Two siblings on opposing sides of the Libyan civil war cope with its aftermath in different ways. Dir: Giovanni Buccomino. Italy/Libya 2021. 121 minutes. The turbulent relationship between two fiery siblings is the focus of Giovanni Buccomino’s debut feature documentary After A Revolution, an intermittently involving but taxingly heavy-handed chronicle of Libya’s war-torn post-Gadaffi years. Supported by some heavyweight organisations (including the Sundance Institute and Field of Vision), this Italian/Libyan co-production will doubtless obtain further festival following a high-profile bow in the main competition at IDFA. But while following current fashions will likely yield considerable exposure, Buccomino sticks much too slavishly to prevailing trends in topical/political documentary cinema and high-end non-fiction television for his film to achieve much in the way of distinctive character.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO