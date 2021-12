(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for less than ten (10) minutes last night in special session. The Board approved the county’s fiscal year 2022 budget, which was tentatively approved a month ago and had been available for public viewing since then. The $12,069,162 budget is a balanced budget with a surplus, mostly due to County Departments cutting back, using cost saving measures, and taking advantage of grant funds when and wherever possible. The Richland County fiscal year 2022 budget takes effect today, on this December 1st. Also last night, the Board approved remaining claims for fiscal year 2021 and approved the Liquor License request for the Richland Country Club. The Board’s next regular meeting is December 9th.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO