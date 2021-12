The Spanish tactician has the poorest win percentage against Mumbai City in ISL... ATK Mohun Bagan have been unstoppable in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season. They have won both their matches so far in a convincing manner and have hardly looked in trouble. In their last match against East Bengal in the Kolkata derby they won 3-0 and if they were a bit more clinical the scoreline could have been much worse for the Red and Golds. But in their next match, they have a tough opponent in Mumbai City FC. In the previous season, they lost all three encounters against the Islanders and could score only once.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO