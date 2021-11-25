ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammy-winning trombonist, composer Slide Hampton dies at 89

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 25 (ANI): Slide Hampton, who was a jazz mainstay on the trombone for more than 60 years, died recently at his home in Orange, NJ at the age...

In Memoriam: Slide Hampton, 1932–2021

Slide Hampton, the distinguished jazz trombonist, composer and arranger, passed away Nov. 18. He was 89. Born Locksley Wellington Hampton in Pennsylvania, he moved with his family to Indianapolis, where he made a name for himself on the city’s famed Indiana Avenue, a street where jazz clubs of the day nurtured the likes of Wes Montgomery, Freddie Hubbard, David Baker, fellow trombonist J.J. Johnson and others.
