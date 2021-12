CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures regained ground on end-user buying on Wednesday, traders said, as investor concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would immediately derail the global economy began to ease. * But grain futures eased back late in the session, after a government official announced that the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 11 cents at $12.28-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 0.03 cent at 55.18 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $7.30 higher at $349.10 per ton. * Hopes of export buyers looking for deals also gave the market a mid-session boost. Reuters could not immediately confirm any new offers for U.S. soybeans as of Wednesday afternoon. * Commodity traders said they were keeping a close eye on U.S. monetary policy moves - and whether that might further roil the markets - after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of persistent inflation has risen. * Spot basis bids for corn and soybeans were steady to firm at elevators around the interior of the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday morning, rising by 4 cents each in Cincinnati, grain dealers said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alexander Smith and Grant McCool)

AGRICULTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO