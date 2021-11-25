ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Longform links: senseless and demoralizing

By (Kaitlyn Tiffany)
abnormalreturns.com
 7 days ago

Thursdays are all about longform links on Abnormal Returns. You can check out...

abnormalreturns.com

BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
INTERNET
abnormalreturns.com

Sunday links: the story of cycles

"Economics is the story of cycles. Things come, things go." Two big market moves from Friday’s action. How the stock market has, on average, responded to a strong Friday sell-off. (quantifiableedges.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. It's hard not to notice all the FOMO out there. (humbledollar.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. Bond market participants have become more...
MARKETS
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The need for housing will never go away, and is poised to swell as population growth outpaces current home availability. Consumers have become accustomed to having access to the internet (and all its communication options) at their fingertips. Many retailers are perpetual service providers, and the ones built to last...
STOCKS
Vice

I Lost $400,000, Almost Everything I Had, on a Single Robinhood Bet

I had no other passions other than really earning money, just stacking it up, so I just worked and saved up quite a bit. That's all I did for three years, and I just needed to do something else to kind of take my mind off of work. Because if I kept working like that, I'd go crazy, and investing seemed like a thrilling, fun journey. It was kind of like gambling.
MARKETS
abnormalreturns.com

Adviser links: a sound strategy

Mondays are all about financial adviser-related links here at Abnormal Returns. You can check out last week’s links including a look at the case for over-investing in your staff. Quote of the Day. "Picking ETFs is not the challenge. It’s a means to an end. The “end” being a sound...
MARKETS
abnormalreturns.com

Monday links: earned expertise

"Everyone is entitled to feelings about things, but expertise is earned." 2021 is the year of the Decacorn. In the markets, two contradictory things can be true at the same time. (awealthofcommonsense.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. On the importance of having in place a well-defined investment strategy. (investmenttalk.substack.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. Crypto. When China essentially...
MARKETS
abnormalreturns.com

Wednesday links: a bizarre activity

"Investing is a bizarre activity. Over reasonably lengthy time horizons (one year, three years and more) people without any discernible skill will produce better results than the most skillful individuals in the field. There are very few activities that are structured in this way." (Joe Wiggins) Chart of the Day.
BUSINESS
Amadhia

Longform Editions Curates a Digital Gallery for Listening

Mark Gowing and Andrew Khedoori of Longform Editions have both been working in and around the music industry in different capacities for over two decades. Their paths first converged in the mid ’90s, when Gowing was working at the Rolling Stone Australia office and Khedoori was always stopping by. “Mark...
VISUAL ART
abnormalreturns.com

Saturday links: a customer shortfall

On Saturdays we catch up with the non-finance related items that we didn’t get to earlier in the week. You can check out last week’s edition here. Have a great weekend!. "Colleges are running out of customers." (Matt Yglesias) Chart of the Day. Overdose deaths increased in the past year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goombastomp.com

The Mythological Structure of A Link to the Past

It says quite a lot about the quality of the game that A Link to the Past’s contributions to The Legend of Zelda franchise are still, more or less, relevant to this day. While both A Link Between Worlds and Breath of the Wild took steps in pushing the series forward, denying A Link to the Past’s influence on the games that came before would be foolish. This was the entry that gave dungeons proper puzzles, started (but not yet solidified) the trend of dungeon items being used against bosses, and established the “Zelda Formula,” a structure which saw the majority of games being split into two key sections. Along with the many gameplay additions, A Link to the Past brought with it a more focused narrative that worked to expand the lore and mythology of the series.
VIDEO GAMES
abnormalreturns.com

Friday links: lessons learned

"While the current situation could prove to be very serious, investors have to remember what the world economy experienced and learned over the past year." Airline stocks are not fans of a new SARS-CoV2 variant. (via @charliebilello) Strategy. Today is a good reminder why bonds have a role in a...
EDUCATION
abnormalreturns.com

Coronavirus links: viral evolution

A coronavirus-focused linkfest is a weekly feature here at Abnormal Returns. Please stay safe, get a booster and at a vaccination site near you. You can read last week’s edition here. Quote of the Day. "There’s no real reason why a variant appears. It’s just the result of viral evolution."
PUBLIC HEALTH
abnormalreturns.com

Wednesday links: the hardest trick in life

"Managing expectations and getting the goalpost to stop moving is one of the hardest tricks in life. But it’s so essential." Sports betting stocks have had a rough year. (chart via @ycharts) (sportico.com) Markets. How major asset classes performed in November. (capitalspectator.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. Three sectors that have historically done well...
MARKETS

