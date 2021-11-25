ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans celebrate Thanksgiving Day across the country. Biden greets US Coast Guard troops on Thanksgiving. The Bidens greet troops at the US Coast Guard Brant Point on Thanksgiving Day. Edgewater Mall...

Fox News

High school construction class builds bus stop shelter to protect student who uses wheelchair

Dan McKena's high school construction class has quietly worked on charitable projects to benefit the Westerly, Rhode Island, community for more than two decades. That suddenly changed when the internet caught wind that over a dozen of McKena's students at Westerly High School banded together to build a bus stop for a local elementary school student who is wheelchair-bound.
WESTERLY, RI
blockclubchicago.org

Mother, Friend Of Missing Amundsen High School Students Urge Girls To Return: ‘I Hope They Come Home’

LINCOLN SQUARE — The mother of one of two missing Amundsen High School sophomores is asking community members and friends to spread the word about the girls. Sujeily Zepeda and Izebellia DeLeon, both 15, were last seen about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the school, 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said. The girls are friends and were together when they went missing, classmates and loved ones said.
LINCOLN, IL
Courier-Express

Ridgway High School students tour local companies

RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area High School 10th grade students spent the day exploring careers by visiting both small and large local companies, as well as a national chain. Ms. Schaut’s career class begin their exploration in the classroom with Amy Goode from the CEC DISCOVER Partnership as they learned about local resources and what jobs and education are available locally. Students learned the future trends in employment and what type of jobs are growing as they plan for life after high school.
RIDGWAY, PA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Officers, high school students assemble bicycles for local kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'. But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
SPOKANE, WA
WLOX

Students, teachers getting used to optional masks in Gulfport School District

We still don't know a lot about the new Omicron variant, but scientists are racing to determine its severity, transmissibility and whether it evades current vaccines. Happening Dec. 1st: Blue Christmas Service at First United Methodist Church Long Beach. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. For many, the holidays can be...
wxxv25.com

Local church helping the community one pair of shoes at a time

A local Biloxi church is doing their part to help provide shoes to those in need. Praise Temple of Biloxi kicks off their shoe drive today, asking the community to donate new or gently used shoes for others who may need them. The church is asking for donations through December...
WLOX

Gulfport high school disaster drill prepares students

Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade. The proposal would extend the current contract to March 8, 2026. ‘Before the Bullet’ aims to stop crime involving teens through early intervention. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It’s a scene that...
GULFPORT, MS
Scott Delano
cbs4indy.com

Local agency works to find more foster homes ahead of holiday season; Dozens of kids still needing services

INDIANAPOLIS — Around the holiday season, it’s not unusual to see an increase in the amount of kids needing foster homes. “From this holiday weekend (Thanksgiving), we got, let’s say, 40 calls,” said Chance Osborne, licensing coordinator at National Youth Advocate Program, “So 40 calls could mean 40 children, or that could mean 40 sibling groups, so that could be 80 kids.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kyma.com

Calexico High School students protest for teachers

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Students across the Calexico School District are starting to feel the brunt of their teachers not performing certain duties due to a partial strike. Now they're calling for the district to take action and give the teachers what they want. Teachers have followed through with their...
CALEXICO, CA
ocracokeobserver.com

Ocracoke School honors high achieving students, veterans

The Ocracoke School honored high achieving students and military veterans Nov. 15 in the school gym. The Principal’s List (for achieving grades of 93 to100) had 17 students and the Honor Roll (achieving 85-92) has 38. These lists below are for third grade students and above. Dophin Award Winners. The...
OCRACOKE, NC
WLOX

Restaurants partner with CASA to help kids in need

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - For the seventh year in a row, CASA is partnering with The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina to help children in need. The restaurants just launched their end of the year matching challenge. CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. The organization trains community...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
