20+ Cheese Memes For Dairy Devotees

Looking for the perfect food for entertaining friends or family during the holidays? Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. No food is as luxurious or as versatile as cheese. It is both elegant and casual, from serving on a simple sandwich to baking into a phyllo crust. Cheese is delicious cubed, shredded, grated, or creamed. It is a finger food, a dip, and a sauce. Cheese is the number two source of calcium in our diet and provides a high quality protein. If you want to make the perfect cheese board that everyone will enjoy, here are a few tips to get you started.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO