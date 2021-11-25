ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

20+ Cheese Memes For Dairy Devotees

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost every culture has its cheese products. And there's a reason most people love them. Rich, salty, creamy, and indulgent, cheese is a treat that almost anyone...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Dairy#Memes#Soups#Food Drink
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Three Cheese Gougères

(Good Things Utah) – These savory puffs fit in at just about any cocktail party. The addition of three kinds of cheese makes them taste extra special for the holidays. 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick) 1/4 teaspoon salt. 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. 1 cup all-purpose flour. 3 large eggs...
RECIPES
myalbertlea.com

Mac and Cheese

In a saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Stir in enough flour to make a roux. Add milk to roux slowly, stirring constantly. Stir in cheeses, and cook over low heat until cheese is melted and the sauce is a little thick. Put macaroni in large casserole dish, and pour sauce over macaroni. Stir well.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Dairy Cream Alternatives

Violife is known for its dairy-free products like Vioblock and Viospread, and it is now introducing a new dairy-free product by the name of Viocreme. This vegan innovation provides an alternative to dairy cream and it has a versatile, rich and creamy texture that can be used to enhance cooking and baking or to top off sweet treats.
LIFESTYLE
agrinews-pubs.com

Nyman: Say cheese

Looking for the perfect food for entertaining friends or family during the holidays? Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser. No food is as luxurious or as versatile as cheese. It is both elegant and casual, from serving on a simple sandwich to baking into a phyllo crust. Cheese is delicious cubed, shredded, grated, or creamed. It is a finger food, a dip, and a sauce. Cheese is the number two source of calcium in our diet and provides a high quality protein. If you want to make the perfect cheese board that everyone will enjoy, here are a few tips to get you started.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

What Is Pub Cheese?

There's nothing like a rich, cheesy dip to go with a bed of nachos on game day or for dunking pita bread or veggie sticks for a snack. If you're out grabbing some beers with your buds, you may double up on the booze with a popular dip known as "pub cheese."
FOOD & DRINKS
agardenforthehouse.com

Herbed Cheese Straws

These herbed cheese straws are crazy-delicious. Think of elongated “Cheetos,” kissed by the sharp tang of real cheddar and the heavenly air of Herbes de Provence. Serve the straws at your next cocktail party, and watch them disappear. Or, just do as I did last night, and hog them all for yourself!
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Egg Nog

Trader Joe's is making egg nog more accessible with the debut of its new Trader Joe’s O’ Nog. Though egg nog has been popular for centuries, it's almost always made with dairy-based ingredients. Now, there's a dairy-free option for consumers looking for a tasty alternative. Trader Joe’s O’ Nog is...
FOOD & DRINKS
knuj.net

Cranberry-Pecan Cheese Ball

Everyone will love this retro cheesy appetizer. Serve this cheese ball with a big pile of buttery crackers!. 6 oz. Cheddar cheese, grated (about 1 3/4 cup) 3 oz. Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup) 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce. 1/4 tsp. Cayenne pepper. 1 small garlic clove, finely grated. 2...
RECIPES
Pennsylvania Almanac

No meat, no dairy, no problem!

Traditionally, Americans have tended to lead toward the carnivorous side of the dietary spectrum. And Mt. Lebanon resident Sandy Newman was no exception. “I grew up loving steak,” the Mt. Lebanon resident recalled. “I think my diet was steak and cheese. That was pretty much what I ate.”. She eventually...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy