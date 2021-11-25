Liberty players had awesome surprise for Hugh Freeze after extension

Liberty University athletic director, Ian McCaw, showed that he does when he hired Hugh Freeze to become the ninth head coach of the Liberty University Flames football team. Coach Freeze took the reins in 2019, LU’s first season as an FBS squad. In his inaugural season with the Flames he led them to an 8-5 record and the program’s first bowl berth, and victory, defeating Georgia Southern at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. In 2020, Freeze earned the Lynchburg, Virginia based team a signature win, when Liberty defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies just a few hours down the road in Blacksburg. The victory over VT wasn’t the program’s first over a Power 5 opponent though. That happened three weeks prior when Freeze and company defeated Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Suffering only a single-point loss to the NC State Wolfpack, Liberty finished the season 10-1, including an OT win over the Jamie Chadwick led (No. 12 CFB / No. 9 AP / No. 12 Coaches) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at the Flame’s second consecutive FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. LU finished the 2020 season ranked No. 17 in the AP and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. With ODU canceling their 2020 season and both UVA and VT opting out of bowl games last year Liberty is the only Virginia FBS program with an existing bowl streak.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO