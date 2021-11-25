ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty players had awesome surprise for Hugh Freeze after extension

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Freeze has quickly turned Liberty into a nationally relevant football program, and his players proved on Thursday how much they love playing for him. Freeze and Liberty agreed to a contract extension that ties the head coach to the program through 2028. The deal...

