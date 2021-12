Pathfinders were very much on the mind of Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services Inc., during his first keynote delivery as the firm’s CEO on Tuesday. Selipsky, who worked closely with previous AWS CEO Andy Jassy to build the public cloud giant over the course of 11 years, referenced key “pathfinding” figures in his remarks between announcements of new products and services. These included basketball player Hank Luisetti, pioneer of the running jump shot, healthcare visionary Florence Nightingale, and Tuskegee airman Roscoe Brown.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO