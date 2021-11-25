ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Ancient bling! 41,500-year-old decorated ivory pendant made from MAMMOTH bone is discovered in a cave in Poland and may be the earliest known example of ornate jewellery in Eurasia, study claims

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

An intricately decorated ivory pendant made from mammoth bone has been discovered in Poland, and may be the oldest example of ornate jewellery found in Eurasia yet.

The pendant dates back around 41,500 years, placing it within the record of the earliest dispersals of Homo sapiens in Europe.

It features patterns of over 50 puncture marks in an irregular looping curve, and two complete holes, which could represent hunting tallies or lunar notations, according to the researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

'If the Stajnia pendant's looping curve indicates a lunar analemma or kill scores will remain an open question,' said Adam Nadachowski, co-author of the study.

'However, it is fascinating that similar decorations appeared independently across Europe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X9AP_0d6jzyWl00
A 41,500 year old oval-shaped ivory pendant made from mammoth bone (pictured) represents the earliest known example of ornate jewellery made by humans in Eurasia, a new study claims

What does the pattern on the pendant mean?

The features patterns of over 50 puncture marks in an irregular looping curve, and two complete holes, which could represent hunting tallies or lunar notations, according to the researchers.

'If the Stajnia pendant's looping curve indicates a lunar analemma or kill scores will remain an open question,' said Adam Nadachowski, co-author of the study.

'However, it is fascinating that similar decorations appeared independently across Europe.'

The pendant was discovered in Poland's Stajnia Cave in 2010, alongside animal bones and stone tools.

Now, researchers have used radiocarbon dating to assess its age, concluding that the pendant likely dates back around 41,500 years.

Sahra Talamo, who led the study, said: 'Determining the exact age of this jewellery was fundamental for its cultural attribution, and we are thrilled of the result.

'This work demonstrates that using the most recent methodological advances in the radiocarbon method enables us to minimise the amount of sampling and achieve highly precise dates with a very small error range.

'If we want to seriously solve the debate on when mobiliary art emerged in Palaeolithic groups, we need to radiocarbon date these ornaments, especially those found during past fieldwork or in complex stratigraphic sequences.'

Using 3D modelling tools, the researchers were able to delve deeper into the pendant's structure and design.

'Through 3D modeling techniques, the finds were virtually reconstructed and the pendant appropriately restored, allowing detailed measurements and supporting the description of the decorations,' said co-author Stefano Benazzi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gM7jr_0d6jzyWl00
The pendant was found at the Stajnia Cave, Poland (pictured) in 2010 along with a horse-bone tool known as an awl. Experts believe the presence of animal bones alongside the pendant may indicate humans were beginning to produce small and transportable art 41,500 years ago

Previous studies have revealed that both Neanderthals and Homo sapiens once occupied Stajnia Cave.

The researchers now suggest that the pdenant was left there when its creator left the cave on a hunting expedition.

'This piece of jewellery shows the great creativity and extraordinary manual skills of members of the group of Homo sapiens that occupied the site,' said co-author Wioletta Nowaczewska.

'The thickness of the plate is about 3.7 millimetres showing an astonishing precision on carving the punctures and the two holes for wearing it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey32c_0d6jzyWl00
Previous studies have revealed that both Neanderthals and Homo sapiens once occupied Stajnia Cave

Overall, the reserachers hope the finings will help to shed light on the dispersal of Homo sapiens in Poland.

Andrea Picin, co-author of the study, added: 'The ages of the ivory pendant and the bone awl found at Stajnia Cave finally demonstrate that the dispersal of Homo sapiens in Poland took place as early as in Central and Western Europe.

'This remarkable result will change the perspective on how adaptable these early groups were and call into question the monocentric model of diffusion of the artistic innovation in the Aurignacian.'

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Pendant from 41,500 years ago may have uncovered a 'step in evolution'

In 2010, scientists unearthed an ivory pendant from an abandoned Polish cave. Punctured with patterns reminiscent of moon cycles and mathematics, the artifact's origins eluded archaeologists -- until now. An international team of researchers just declared the relic to be 41,500 years old. That makes it the earliest piece of...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Enigmatic Pendant Is The Oldest Known Ornate Jewelry in All of Eurasia

It doesn't look like much. A little shorter than your thumb, perhaps, yellowed and scarred with age, and cracked clean through. But this small piece of mammoth ivory recovered from a cave in what is now Poland has turned out to be an amazing and important piece of human history. According to a new archaeological analysis of the object, it's the oldest known piece of decorated jewelry made by Homo sapiens in all of Eurasia. It's a pendant, made of mammoth bone patterned with small holes, discovered in the archaeological site in Stajnia Cave, Poland in 2010. The new work dates it...
FRANCE
Science Focus

Earliest evidence of humans decorating jewellery unearthed in Polish cave

From teenage social media stars to wizened old darts players, many of us are partial to a bit of bling. Now, according to a study carried out by researchers from Germany, Italy, and Poland, it seems our ancient ancestors were too. The researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine that an...
GERMANY
Nature.com

A 41,500Â year-old decorated ivory pendant from Stajnia Cave (Poland)

Evidence of mobiliary art and body augmentation are associated with the cultural innovations introduced by Homo sapiens at the beginning of the Upper Paleolithic. Here, we report the discovery of the oldest known human-modified punctate ornament, a decorated ivory pendant from the Paleolithic layers at Stajnia Cave in Poland. We describe the features of this unique piece, as well as the stratigraphic context and the details of its chronometric dating. The Stajnia Cave plate is a personal 'jewellery' object that was created 41,500 calendar years ago (directly radiocarbon dated). It is the oldest known of its kind in Eurasia and it establishes a new starting date for a tradition directly connected to the spread of modern Homo sapiens in Europe.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory#Bone#Jewellery#Central Europe#Stajnia Cave
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious Fossil Found in Siberian Cave May be Oldest-Known Sample of Rare Human Lineage

Scientists have discovered the earliest remains of the enigmatic Denisovan human ancestry to date. According to a new study, researchers have unearthed stone artifacts related to these extinct ancestors of contemporary humans for the first time with these 200,000-year-old bones. Denisovans. Denisovans, an extinct branch of the human family tree,...
SCIENCE
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
WRAL

Ancient mystery in NC: Judaculla Rock holds 1,500-year-old petroglyphs

Ancient mystery in NC: Judaculla Rock holds 1,500-year-old petroglyphs. Historians believe members of the Cherokee tribe were carving glyphs in the NC mountains around 500 A.D. The carvings in Judaculla Rock in western NC date back to within a century of "the Fall of Rome." Around that same time, the Dark Ages and Medieval Age had only just begun in Europe. Europe would have still been inhabited by tribes such as the Franks, Saxons and Visigoths.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent

Neanderthal fossil may be earliest evidence of disease jumping from animals to humans

Scientists have found one of the earliest examples of a disease jumping from animals to humans while reexamining a Neanderthal fossil.The specimen, known as the “Old Man of La Chapelle,” was unearthed in a cave near the French village of La Chapelle-aux-Saints in 1908.It is the first nearly complete prehistoric human fossil to be unearthed and one of the most studied, said researchers, including Martin Haeusler from the University of Zürich in Germany.Earlier studies found the human had died about 50,000 years ago when he was in his late 50s or 60s and that he had advanced osteoarthritis, the most...
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Roman-Era Bone Workshop And Statue Heads Discovered In Turkey’s Ancient City Of Aizanoi

Archaeologists excavating the city's former agora have unearthed a bone workshop with tools and an oil lamp shop with intact lamps. The Ancient Greek city of Aizanoi in what’s now western Turkey has long proven itself an archaeological treasure trove. From one of the best-preserved temples to Zeus and a theater-stadium complex to statues of Greek deities, Aizanoi is invaluable. Most recently, it yielded two Roman-era workshops and statue heads that shed new light on life in the ancient city.
WORLD
heritagedaily.com

Archaeologists discover ancient glassworks from Late Roman period

Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have discovered ancient glassworks from the Late Roman period in the Jezreel Valley, Israel. IAA excavations were conducted as part of the Jezreel Valley Railway Project, where archaeologists uncovered the remains of ancient glass kilns which produced commercial quantities of raw glass around 1600 years ago.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Earth's Ancient Mountains Rose Up With Help From The Ocean's Tiniest Organisms

Without an explosion in ocean life more than 2 billion years ago, many of Earth's mountains might never have formed, according to new research. When tiny organisms in the shallows of the sea, like plankton, die and sink to the bottom, they can add organic carbon to Earth's crust, making it weaker and more pliable. A case study of 20 mountain ranges around the world, including those in the Rockies, the Andes, Svalbard, central Europe, Indonesia, and Japan, has now linked the timing of high carbon burial in the ocean with the very generation of our planet's peaks. "The additional carbon allowed easier...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy