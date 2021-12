Volvo Cars announced that its venture capital arm, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, has invested in Spectralics, an optics and imaging technology startup. Volvo says its investment will give it early access to Spectralics’ multi-layered thin combiner (MLTC). This is a new type of thin optics film applicable to see-through surfaces that, when integrated, can overlay imagery on the glass. This means that when applied on a vehicle’s windshield, it can be used as a heads-up display (HUD) that spans from one side of the car to the other. This would open up new possibilities for augmented reality technology that could give drivers a sense of distance as virtual objects are superimposed onto the road.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO