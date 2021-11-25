ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

By J. Kim Murphy
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016,...

