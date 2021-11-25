ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN -- German soccer fans thought they'd put the days of empty stadiums behind them, but the coronavirus pandemic isn't letting up. Record case numbers in Germany mean one top club is back playing without a crowd and others will have thousands of fewer fans this weekend. Leipzig is...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Bayern Munich set to play in empty stadium over coronavirus

MUNICH -- Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus SÃ¶der said his state would block fans from attending games...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
FanSided

Bundesliga clubs to have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as latest COVID-19 restrictions are announced

Football clubs across Germany will only have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as the government has announced new restrictions to deal with the latest COVID-19 wave. Germany’s national government and state officials have made the decision to limit the capacity of stadiums in the country to 50%, with a maximum of 15,000 fans allowed in Bundesliga games and other outdoor events.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Koen Casteels
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Slipped Disc

Just in: Leipzig shuts the Gewandhaus

The lights are going out all over Europe again. The city of Leipzig this morning told the Gewandhaus and the opera house to stay shut until December 12 at the earliest. Berlin shivers in fear of the next edict.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#German#Bayer Leverkusen#Bayern Munich#Arminia Bielefeld#The Champions League#Belgian
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Sane fires record-breaking Bayern back to Bundesliga summit

Berlin (AFP) – A long-range Leroy Sane strike fired record-breaking Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday after the defending champions were briefly overtaken by Borussia Dortmund. Sane’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, who kept Bayern at bay for the opening...
SOCCER
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

German government hints at smaller crowds or empty stadiums

The German government suggested big crowds at sports events should be reduced Monday after a weekend which featured one empty-stadium Bundesliga game and another with a crowd of 50,000. Germany leaves policy on sports events during the coronavirus pandemic to the state governments, but there are calls for a more...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Leipzig cancels training after more virus cases among staff

LEIPZIG, Germany -- German soccer club Leipzig canceled training Tuesday as the team's coronavirus outbreak grew with more cases among the staff. Leipzig said only that there were 'œfurther positive corona cases' among the staff, without specifying how many, and that no players were among those testing positive Tuesday. The players took further virus tests instead of training, with results expected Wednesday.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage clear about transfer plan in the January sales

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
UEFA
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘lies’ over Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims from a French journalist that his main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi.The Manchester United forward has collected the award five times, while Messi has already won it on a record six occasions and is favourite to take the honour for 2021 at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.Earlier this week, Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or – said Ronaldo had told him that his primary ambition was to retire having won the accolade more times than rival star...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
132K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy