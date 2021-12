So much for best-laid plans. I was ahead of the game with my study abroad application, and since the start of 2020, I had meticulously scheduled all of my classes, undergraduate and graduate, to fit in a final celebration before graduation. I was bound for the Gold Coast in Australia, slated to spend my Spring 2021 semester abroad. That plan was almost immediately extinguished by the time my third year of undergrad came around, as COVID had resulted in stringent travel restrictions (and rightfully so).

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO