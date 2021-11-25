Selling Sunset fans are seriously confused for same reason following series return

The woman who is kept in a cage and croons the Selling Sunset theme song says that the ladies are making money moves. Can she even say that? Is she Cardi B? She surely doesn’t look like Cardi B, just based on her voice and musical stylings. For some reason, I picture her as looking like Lita Ford but without a head. Why without a head? Have you noticed that this show loves to focus on women from the tee-tahs down? It’s always them getting out of a yellow Porsche or a slime green Bugatti convertible (isn’t that a road bike?) and it’s just heels, calves, thighs, tight skirt, ridiculous bag, flowing top, and you never quite get to the head. It’s like each time we see a character, it’s like a game of Guess Who, except you’re guessing which of their interchangeably thin bodies this could be. Finally, someone sits down at lunch, and you’re like, OH, it’s Mary.
