ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Selling Sunset fans are seriously confused for same reason following series return

By Francesca Shillcock
Hello Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is finally over. Brand new episodes of Selling Sunset have landed on Netflix and the fashion, drama and real estate is just as jaw-dropping as ever. But it seems some viewers have been left confused by one element of season four – the love-triangle between Christine Quinn and new...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy, face-shaking impression of how a jellyfish moves.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 4 fans have lots of thoughts about the filter

Season four of Selling Sunset is officially on Netflix, and fans have all sorts of opinions. From thoughts about Davina Potratz's $75million listing to tweets about Emma Herman and Christine Quinn's historic feud; the latest thing to gain viewers' attention is the filter on the camera. Selling Sunset follows the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Elite Daily

Selling Sunset Fans Are Shipping Simu Liu With Chrishell After His Flirty Cameo

Watch out, Jason; there’s another contender for Chrishell’s love! There’s a lot to unpack in Season 4 of Selling Sunset, and one of the fan-favorite moments that’s taking over the internet was an unexpected cameo from Simu Liu of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Even more interesting was the red-hot chemistry viewers picked up on between the actor and Oppenheim Group realtor Chrishell Stause. Due to fans hoping for the match after seeing the coupled-up energy, there are so many tweets about Simu Liu and Chrishell Stause on Selling Sunset.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer Is Here

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 4 of Selling Sunset on YouTube, and I for one am here for it. It had me at “ladies, I’ve got some big news.” As announced by real estate mogul Jason Oppenheim. Followed by the ‘ladies’ quipping, “you’re pregnant,” and “you’re getting married,” playing concurrently over a shot of new […] The post Selling Sunset Season 4 Trailer Is Here appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Selling Sunset season 3 recap: Reminder of what happened last season

Season four of Selling Sunset is so close we can almost hear the sports cars approaching. So, while we wait for Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith and the rest of The Oppenheim Group to return to our screens (plus the brand new cast members), here's a handy little recap of everything that went down in season 3 of Netflix's hit reality show.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Everything We Know About 'Selling Sunset' Season 5

Is there such a thing as Selling Sunset Addicts Anonymous? Because even though season 4 is still days from premiering, we're still already thinking about to season 5 and it feels like we might need a support group to process this obsession with. Followup question: If there's not a Selling Sunset stan support group, is anyone else interested in starting one/jointly live-tweeting reactions to multiple binges of every season?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Friendship
Primetimer

How Selling Sunset fan Simu Liu ended up on Season 4

The Marvel Shang-Chi star tweeted about binge-watching the Netflix real estate reality show last year and earlier this year he tweeted at Chrishell Stause, saying "I might be in the market to buy." Stause tells EW that when she first noticed the actor talking about her Netflix show on Twitter, she was just excited that he was a fan, but never imagined he'd reach out to pursue her house-hunting skills. "You have to give all the props to Twitter," Stause tells EW. "It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn't the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively Tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that."
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Selling Tampa and Selling Sunset Teased by Netflix

Netflix today has teased Season 4 of Selling Sunset and is giving a first look at Selling Tampa. You can watch the new teaser using the player below and you’ll find the key art for both shows underneath. Selling Sunset will return for its fourth season on November 24 and...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Selling Sunset Recap: Story Time

The best reality-TV stories have fans on either side of a debate that can be argued forever. Are you Team Lauren Conrad or Team Speidi? Are you Team Lisa Vanderpump or Team Kyle Richards? Are you Team Carol Baskin Killed Her Husband or Team Carol Baskin Got a Raw Deal? Valid arguments can be made for either side of these debates. The problem with the fight between Christine and Emma is that Christine is so clearly wrong there is not even a debate to be made.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

“It Was a Little Traumatic”: In Season Four, Selling Sunset Gets Real

Ahead of the Netflix reality hit’s season four debut, cast members and showrunner Adam DiVello reflect on the show’s evolution—and what comes next. Executive producer Adam DiVello has taken viewers to Laguna Beach, the Hills of Hollywood, and, most recently, inside the world of luxury real estate. Around 2018, the former MTV executive and Done and Done Productions founder approached Netflix with the idea for Selling Sunset, a docusoap-style reality program that follows high-end real estate agents at Los Angeles’s Oppenheim Group as they navigate working with überwealthy clientele—and each other.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals huge season four news

Alexandra Breckenridge has revealed some big news on Virgin River season four, and fans are going to be thrilled. The actress, who is known for playing Mel Monroe in the Netflix drama, posted a video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, announcing that she had officially wrapped her scenes for the new episodes – meaning the fourth series is well and truly on the way.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Selling Sunset Recap: A Cold Shower

The woman who is kept in a cage and croons the Selling Sunset theme song says that the ladies are making money moves. Can she even say that? Is she Cardi B? She surely doesn’t look like Cardi B, just based on her voice and musical stylings. For some reason, I picture her as looking like Lita Ford but without a head. Why without a head? Have you noticed that this show loves to focus on women from the tee-tahs down? It’s always them getting out of a yellow Porsche or a slime green Bugatti convertible (isn’t that a road bike?) and it’s just heels, calves, thighs, tight skirt, ridiculous bag, flowing top, and you never quite get to the head. It’s like each time we see a character, it’s like a game of Guess Who, except you’re guessing which of their interchangeably thin bodies this could be. Finally, someone sits down at lunch, and you’re like, OH, it’s Mary.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

'Selling Sunset' Has a New Rival — 'Selling Tampa'

The Oppenheim Group is back and is set to showcase new luxe estates in Netflix‘s Selling Sunset Season 4. Returning cast members — also known as Los Angeles’ most successful realtors — include Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. Fans can also expect Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as well as newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. “This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever,” as per the streaming giant’s description.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

When Will Selling Sunset Season 5 Release?

‘Selling Sunset‘ is a name that all reality television fans are well aware of, particularly due to the unparalleled drama, indulgence, relationships, and estates it incorporates in every episode. As a series that follows a group of immensely successful, fierce, and competitive real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group, it shines a light upon Los Angeles’ genuine luxury. After all, we see everything from the Sunset Strip to the Hollywood Hills to the San Fernando Valley.
TV SERIES
L.A. Weekly

The Fans Own This Animated Series

The year is 1977. An unknown filmmaker needs your help. He’s building an entirely new narrative universe, one vast enough to spawn more than a dozen feature films, multiple TV series, and countless other derivative works. His work will change the course of popular culture. There’s just one problem: He’s...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Reveals 'Selling the OC' Spinoff Coming to Netflix

Selling Sunset is getting a new spinoff, Selling the OC. The new series in the growing Selling franchise was revealed during season 4, when Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the Oppenheim Group alongside his twin brother, Brett, made an announcement that the real estate brokerage was expanding during a lavish house party.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy