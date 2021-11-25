Selling Sunset fans are seriously confused for same reason following series return

The Marvel Shang-Chi star tweeted about binge-watching the Netflix real estate reality show last year and earlier this year he tweeted at Chrishell Stause, saying "I might be in the market to buy." Stause tells EW that when she first noticed the actor talking about her Netflix show on Twitter, she was just excited that he was a fan, but never imagined he'd reach out to pursue her house-hunting skills. "You have to give all the props to Twitter," Stause tells EW. "It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn't the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively Tweeting about it. So I took it as a huge compliment and thought it was super cool. Then it just happened so innocently — he mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, um, I can help you with that."

