Committee seeks input on computer science

The deadline is nearing for Ohioans interested in sending ideas to a state committee working on an effort to make Ohio a national leader in computer science education.

“We are asking Ohioans with an interest in computer science to answer this question and send two or three ideas to the committee,” department Senior Vice Chancellor and Committee Chairman Mike Duffey said in a statement. “We want to give a voice to all Ohioans regarding computer science and the impact it can have on Ohio’s future economic competitiveness. We know there are many more voices among industry, education, and Ohio’s families with ideas to suggest.”

The ideas should be emailed by Dec. 2 to computerscience@education.ohio.gov .

The ideas will be compiled and shared with the committee at its next meeting scheduled for Dec. 15. The committee will accept ideas on a rolling basis for future meetings, as well, a news release from the Ohio Department of Higher Education said.

Ohio’s most recently enacted state budget contained language that called for the creation of a first-of-its-kind State Committee on Computer Science.