ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Committee seeks input on computer science

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEVR1_0d6juS0u00

The deadline is nearing for Ohioans interested in sending ideas to a state committee working on an effort to make Ohio a national leader in computer science education.

“We are asking Ohioans with an interest in computer science to answer this question and send two or three ideas to the committee,” department Senior Vice Chancellor and Committee Chairman Mike Duffey said in a statement. “We want to give a voice to all Ohioans regarding computer science and the impact it can have on Ohio’s future economic competitiveness. We know there are many more voices among industry, education, and Ohio’s families with ideas to suggest.”

The ideas should be emailed by Dec. 2 to computerscience@education.ohio.gov .

The ideas will be compiled and shared with the committee at its next meeting scheduled for Dec. 15. The committee will accept ideas on a rolling basis for future meetings, as well, a news release from the Ohio Department of Higher Education said.

Ohio’s most recently enacted state budget contained language that called for the creation of a first-of-its-kind State Committee on Computer Science.

Comments / 0

Related
camaspostrecord.com

Camas seeks public input on federal COVID-19 funds

Camas officials have reached out to the public to help decide how city leaders will spend nearly $7 million in federal funds. The city will collect $6.8 million from the American Rescue Plan, Act (ARPA), the $1.9 trillion COVID-relief and economic stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021.
CAMAS, WA
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Seeks Public Input on Safe Routes to School Plan

Not every parent has the luxury of being able to drop off their elementary-aged school kids at school every morning or pick them up in the afternoon. Work or life schedules can make it impossible and if that's the case, kids may be walking or riding their bikes to school. Even students that utilize bus transportation frequently walk the last leg to and from their house to the bus pick-up/drop-off location.
BILLINGS, MT
WCAX

Panel seeks public input on school athletic complex upgrades

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - After voters turned down a $3.5 million bond to pay for improvements to the athletic complex at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, the committee working on the project wants to come up with a proposal that voters support. The Bennington Banner reports that...
BENNINGTON, VT
Craig Daily Press

MCSD calendar committee asks for community input on four-day school week

Moffat County School District’s calendar committee is asking the community for input regarding potentially implementing a four-day school week across the district, according to a new survey released on Friday. Talks of four-day school weeks have been taking place at least since election season among new school board members; some...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
World Link

Coquille seeks applicants for Budget Committee

The city of Coquille is seeking volunteers to fill vacant positions on the Coquille Budget Committee. Appointees serve for a three-year term, ending December 31, 2024. Should they choose, they may then run for a subsequent three-year term, ending December 31, 2027. The ideal candidate is dedicated and willing to...
COQUILLE, OR
Seattle Times

Give every student access to computer-science education

Despite Washington’s status as a technology hub, more than 40% of the state’s public K-12 school districts didn’t offer a single class in computer science, according to recent data. That’s abysmal. Not every young Washingtonian will want to grow up to work in computer-related industries, but each student should have...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
New Haven Register

Danbury seeking community input on topics including development, transportation

DANBURY — City officials are looking for the public’s input as they continue to process of shaping plans over the next 10 years. The city is holding an in-person workshop Thursday and is seeking residents’ feedback. The meeting is part of the city’s Plan of Conservation and Development planning process. Municipalities across the state are required to update their POCD every 10 years and use it to shape the future of the city.
DANBURY, CT
Times-Republican

Computer Science coming to a school near you!

In 2020, the Iowa Legislature passed Iowa House File 2629. One of the stipulations of this bill was the requirement that schools implement a computer science program. The deadlines for these legislative requirements regarding computer science are fast approaching. This summer, districts must be ready with a K-12 computer science plan and a high school computer science course. And by next summer, districts must be ready for instruction at the elementary and middle school levels. If your student is not already learning computer science, they soon will be.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohioans#Committee
Dayton Daily News

Ohio aims to become leader in computer science education

A state committee aims to make Ohio a national leader in computer science education, attempting to close the growing gap between the demand for computer science jobs and number of people with the skills needed to occupy those jobs. A more prepared workforce could impact the Dayton region, with its...
OHIO STATE
thurstontalk.com

North Thurston Public Schools Considers Balanced Calendar, Seeks Input

Local school districts are gathering information about the value of moving to a balanced school calendar. This is part of a greater initiative from the Washington State Legislature about learning recovery. North Thurston Public Schools has formed a Balanced Calendar Steering Committee of about 50 people, with monthly meetings of...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Daily Republic

Vacaville seeks input via online survey on pandemic relief spending

VACAVILLE — The city invites the community to participate in an interactive online budget simulation to gather input on prioritizing the use of the city’s pandemic relief funding. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March by President Joe Biden in response to the negative economic and...
VACAVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

County seeks public input on COVID recovery efforts

What are the challenges you and your family and friends have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic? What solutions or support should the County consider to help recovery?. These are the questions that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors is asking residents as part of outreach efforts to help the County decide how best to allocate federal ARPA funds intended to support residents during the pandemic.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

The City of Dana Point Seeks Public Input on Redistricting

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
townofcarrboro.org

Seeking Input on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding

The Town of Carrboro is collecting information on how funds provided from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can best address difficulties caused by COVID-19. The Town is reaching out to hear your views for the best uses of ARPA funds. An initial survey is being provided this fall, and more outreach will be underway with our community in coming months.
CARRBORO, NC
WIBW

City of Topeka to seek community input on HUD funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is looking for community input on how to use funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban development. The city has received over $2 million, a sum the city says is separate from American Rescue Plan funding. City residents will have...
TOPEKA, KS
crowrivermedia.com

ACGC Board seeks input on superintendent selection

The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board is seeking public input on its school superintendent selection. Although New London-Spicer’s retired superintendent Paul Carlson is serving as part-time interim superintendent for the remainder of the current school year, the board is seeking a permanent replacement for Nels Onstad, who left Oct. 31 after four and a half years of service with the district.
GROVE CITY, MN
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy