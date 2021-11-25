ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth ivory pendant ‘earliest Eurasia example of humans decorating jewellery’

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJKPk_0d6juKCK00

A 41,500-year-old oval-shaped ivory pendant made from mammoth bone represents the earliest known example of ornate jewellery made by humans in Eurasia, a new study suggests.

Researchers analysed the pendant, found at the Stajnia Cave in Poland, in 2010, along with an awl tool for hole-piercing made of horse bone.

The pendant, awl and bone fragments were dated to the Early Upper Palaeolithic period (between 42,000 to 37,000 years ago).

According to the scientists, the objects are the earliest known evidence of humans decorating jewellery in Eurasia and the emergence of the symbolic behaviour in human evolution.

They used radiocarbon dating – a method for determining the age of an organic sample by measuring the amount of radioactive carbon present.

This piece of jewellery shows the great creativity and extraordinary manual skill

Sahra Talamo, lead author of the study and director of the Bravho radiocarbon lab at the Department of Chemistry Giacomo Ciamician at Bologna University, said: “Determining the exact age of this jewellery was fundamental for its cultural attribution, and we are thrilled of the result.

“This work demonstrates that using the most recent methodological advances in the radiocarbon method enables us to minimise the amount of sampling and achieve highly precise dates with a very small error range.

“If we want to seriously solve the debate on when mobiliary (protable) art emerged in Palaeolithic groups, we need to radiocarbon date these ornaments, especially those found during past fieldwork or in complex stratigraphic sequences.”

The pendant is decorated with more than 50 puncture marks in an irregular looping curve, and two complete holes.

The pattern of indentations, similar to later jewellery found in Europe, could represent hunting tallies or lunar notations which correspond to the monthly cycle of the moon or sun, the researchers suggest.

They also write that the presence of animal bones alongside the pendant and awl may indicate that humans were beginning to produce small and transportable art 41,500 years ago.

Co-author Wioletta Nowaczewska of Wroclaw University, Poland, said: “This piece of jewellery shows the great creativity and extraordinary manual skills of members of the group of homo sapiens that occupied the site.

“The thickness of the plate is about 3.7 millimetres showing an astonishing precision on carving the punctures and the two holes for wearing it.”

The study is published in Scientific Reports.

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
newschain

Teenager arrested over death of 16-year-old schoolgirl

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man. Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Scientists may have identified trigger behind Covid vaccine-induced blood clots

Scientists believe they may have found the “trigger” behind the extremely rare blood clot complications stemming from the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. According to an international team of researchers from Cardiff and the US, the reaction can be traced to the way the adenovirus used by the vaccine to shuttle the coronavirus’ genetic material into cells binds with a specific protein in the blood, known as platelet factor 4 (PF4).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

This Enigmatic Pendant Is The Oldest Known Ornate Jewelry in All of Eurasia

It doesn't look like much. A little shorter than your thumb, perhaps, yellowed and scarred with age, and cracked clean through. But this small piece of mammoth ivory recovered from a cave in what is now Poland has turned out to be an amazing and important piece of human history. According to a new archaeological analysis of the object, it's the oldest known piece of decorated jewelry made by Homo sapiens in all of Eurasia. It's a pendant, made of mammoth bone patterned with small holes, discovered in the archaeological site in Stajnia Cave, Poland in 2010. The new work dates it...
FRANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Humans#Jewellery#Ivory#Human Evolution#Eurasia#Bologna University#Palaeolithic
Nature.com

The earliest Denisovans and their cultural adaptation

Since the initial identification of the Denisovans a decade ago, only a handful of their physical remains have been discovered. Here we analysed ~3,800 non-diagnostic bone fragments using collagen peptide mass fingerprinting to locate new hominin remains from Denisova Cave (Siberia, Russia). We identified five new hominin bones, four of which contained sufficient DNA for mitochondrial analysis. Three carry mitochondrial DNA of the Denisovan type and one was found to carry mtDNA of the Neanderthal type. The former come from the same archaeological layer near the base of the cave's sequence and are the oldest securely dated evidence of Denisovans at 200 ka (thousand years ago) (205"“192 ka at 68.2% or 217"“187 ka at 95% probability). The stratigraphic context in which they were located contains a wealth of archaeological material in the form of lithics and faunal remains, allowing us to determine the material culture associated with these early hominins and explore their behavioural and environmental adaptations. The combination of bone collagen fingerprinting and genetic analyses has so far more-than-doubled the number of hominin bones at Denisova Cave and has expanded our understanding of Denisovan and Neanderthal interactions, as well as their archaeological signatures.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Mystery solved: Scientists discover reason why advanced Chinese civilization vanished 4,000 years ago

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Over 5,000 years ago, archeologists say Liangzhu City was an ancient civilization years ahead of its time. However, this walled city with complex canals, dams, and water reservoirs in the Yangtze Delta mysteriously vanished roughly 1,000 years later. Now, scientists have discovered why this advanced society disappeared seemingly overnight.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Earliest Evidence of Mercury Poisoning in Humans Found in 5,000-Year-Old Bones

A chance find at a vineyard in Portugal has led to the discovery of the earliest evidence of mercury poisoning in humans. Researchers found moderate to high concentrations of the lethal element in the bones of 120 people buried on the Iberian Peninsula between the Neolithic era and antiquity—a period spanning some 5,000 years, reports David Bressan for Forbes. The highest levels of mercury appeared in bones dated to the early Copper Age (roughly 2900 to 2600 B.C.E.).
SCIENCE
Cosmos

Ancient hominin walked like a human but climbed like an ape

Early hominins used their upper limbs to climb like apes and their lower limbs to walk like humans, according to new fossil evidence. In 2015, mining excavations in Malapa, South Africa, revealed fossil vertebrae trapped in cement-like rock called breccia. Analysis revealed the vertebrae to be two million years old, from the lower back of a female Australopithecus sediba, a relative of modern humans first discovered at the same site in 2008.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Science
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Discover Mag

Evidence Shows Humans May Have Introduced Now-Extinct Wolf to the Falkland Islands

A fossil warrah skull found at Spring Point Farm on West Falkland. The skull is housed at the Falkland Islands Museum and National Trust. (Credit: Kit Hamley/Inside Science) (Inside Science) — An unknown population of humans that left few traces on the landscape of the Falkland Islands may have brought large fox-like dogs still present when Europeans first visited the archipelago in the late 17th century.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Cosmos

New dinosaur species uncovered in frozen Greenland

Some 25 years after its bones were first uncovered in the frosty wilds of east Greenland, a new species of dinosaur, Issi saaneq, has been described by palaeontologists, who have revealed it to be the region’s oldest-known plant-eating dinosaur. The creature, closely related to the Plateosaurus commonly found in Germany,...
WILDLIFE
UPI News

Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 800-year-old mummy with its hands covering its face was found by archaeologists in Peru. The mummy -- which could be up to 1,200 years old -- was found at a site near the capital city Lima by researchers from the National University of San Marcos this week.
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

Global Ocean Out of Balance: Humans Appear To Have Broken a Law of Nature

Industrial fishing over the past century appears to have broken a law of nature. Surprising as it sounds, all life forms in the ocean, from small krill to large tuna, seem to obey a simple mathematical law that links an organism’s abundance to its body size. For example, although small krill are individually only one billionth of the weight of a large tuna, they also tend to be a billion times more numerous throughout the oceans. The idea, known as the Sheldon size spectrum theory, was first advanced in the 1970s, but has never been tested for a wide range of marine species and on a global scale until now. An international research team, including researchers from McGill, found that not only does the theory appear to have once held true, but that this natural balance has now been drastically altered by widespread industrial fishing.
SCIENCE
newschain

newschain

