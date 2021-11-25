ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.72%

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Chemicals, Oil & Gas and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in Copenhagen, the OMX Copenhagen 20 gained 0.72%. The best performers of the session on the OMX Copenhagen 20 were...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 1.66%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Automobiles & Parts , Travel & Leisure and Industrial Transportation sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 1.66%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Investing.com...
MARKETS
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.19%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Financials , Telecoms and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite added 0.19%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP...
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.65%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.65% to hit a new 1-month low. The biggest gainers of the...
STOCKS
investing.com

European futures in the red: Wall Street spreads fear once again

Investing.com - European markets will open the session in the negative, judging by the movement of futures at this hour. Dax futures are down 0.7%, CAC 40 Futures are down 0.9% and Ibex 35 futures are currently down 1%. Wall Street closed yesterday in the red. The arrival of the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Commodities Trading#Omx Copenhagen#Investing Com#Vestas Wind Systems A S#Orsted#Cse#Demant A S#Demant#Rockwool International B#Chr Hansen Holding A S#Dsv#Gold Futures#Usd Dkk#Eur
The Independent

Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron variant.Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.Markets were sliding when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States. It is unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have...
STOCKS
investing.com

As Global Markets Falter, The JSE Rises in November

Historically, the start of the US holiday season (November), has typically been a strong month for Wall Street. However, this year markets were choppy, starting off relatively strong, then coming under pressure towards the middle of the month, before ending November with a decidedly risk-off tone after US inflation came in ahead of expectations and fears around the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) saw US counters drop sharply on Black Friday (26 November) – a shortened trading day because of the US Thanksgiving holiday. The Omicron variant was first identified by South African (SA) scientists and the news triggered a global shift away from risk assets (and a knee-jerk reaction towards SA by several countries). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow) dropped by 2.5% on the day, its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 lost 2.3% and the Nasdaq slipped 2.2% on the day. The VIX or CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” rose to 28 – its highest level in two months. Deadline writes that the performance of the three major indices combined for the worst Black Friday for the US stock market since 1950.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; Omicron Concerns Grow With U.S. Case

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Thursday as investors fret about the spread of the omicron Covid variant and the associated economic damage. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.7% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.9% and the FTSE 100 futures contract in the U.K. fell 0.7%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Boeing, Snowflake, Five Below Rise Premarket; Apple Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, December 2nd. Please refresh for updates. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) stock fell 2.8% after Bloomberg reported that demand for the tech giant’s latest batch of iPhones is weakening due to price and availability issues. Boeing (NYSE: BA ) stock rose...
STOCKS
investing.com

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.18%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Telecoms, Transportation & Logistics and Software sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX declined 1.18% to hit a new 1-month low, while the MDAX index declined 0.47%, and the TecDAX index declined 0.11%.
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.08%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Metals , Banking and Auto sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 added 1.08%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index added 1.09%. The biggest gainers of the session on the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks finish higher as Omicron concerns ebb

London stocks gave back some of their earlier gains, but still closed higher on Monday, as stocks staged a recovery from last Friday’s sell-off amid worries about the new ‘Omicron’ variant of Covid-19. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.94% at 7,109.95, and the FTSE 250 was 0.97% firmer...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. shares higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.68%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Technology , Consumer Goods and Utilities sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.68%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.32%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 1.88%.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

European Stocks Close Higher as Fears Ease Over Omicron Covid Variant; BT Shares Up 6%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday as concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant appeared to ease. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.8% with oil and gas shares climbing 2.2% to lead the gains. Almost all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Higher Despite Covid Headwinds; Remy Cointreau Up 13%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors continued to monitor political developments and the Covid crisis. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.4%, with utilities stocks rising 1.8% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Investors were digesting fresh political...
STOCKS
investing.com

Frankfurt extends stock trading hours as competition heats up

MILAN (Reuters) -Deutsche Boerse will allow stock investors to trade on the Frankfurt exchange until the close of U.S equity markets starting from Monday, a move that highlights heightened competition to win over clients. The two-hour extension to 10 p.m. local time (2100 GMT) could bring higher volumes for Deutsche...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks nudge higher in quiet trade

London stocks were still just a touch higher by midday on Thursday amid fairly quiet trade, with US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,293.53. Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: "The quiet Thanksgiving Day session in global markets has seen...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy