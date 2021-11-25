Cape girls’ basketball hosts play day

Goodbye Girl - Ann Grunert is the executive director at Special Olympics Delaware and is retiring as soon as she can sneak out the side door after 36 years on the job. “It’s been a labor of love,” Ann told me Sunday after walking the Sea Colony Turkey Trot with slow and steady but ever-ready 84-year-old Len Lesham. I had been a Papa Polar Bear of the Lewes Bears since 1982 when we partnered with Special Olympics in 1997. I’ve known Ann since my first year in Delaware when we met at the Blue-Gold All-Star Game. She is an honorary Muppet at Sesame Street by the Sea. I told Ann Sunday the expression, “We are all replaceable,” doesn’t apply to her or me or our friendship together. We are absolutely the best and most unique versions of ourselves. The goodbye girl walked away before she became the good cry girl.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO