Flu activity is beginning to pick up in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports influenza case numbers are still considered low by most metrics, but samples submitted to the State Hygienic Laboratory show six AH3N2 specimens were identified last week. Four of the six samples originated from Iowans between 18 and 24 years old. Influenza activity in November is far from unusual, but health experts say there are additional concerns due to the very low case numbers observed since March 2020. This is likely due to widespread use of pandemic-mitigation strategies, such as mask wearing and social distancing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning population immunity may be lower than normal this flu season as a result. With many Iowans preparing to travel this holiday season, state health officials recommend getting the seasonal flu shot as soon as possible to reduce spread and prevent serious illness. For more information on influenza activity, follow the links included below.

