Thanksgiving Gas in New York at Highest Point in Nearly Decade

By Bobby Welber
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As New Yorkers get ready to travel for Thanksgiving, they will pay a lot more at the pump than in recent years. Hudson Valley residents planning to travel over the next few days will still be paying a lot at the pump. According to Triple-A, the average cost for...

