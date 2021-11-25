ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
Cover picture for the articleNepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International...

Speakers on the Knowledge Series panels discussed the precarious position of South Asian independent filmmaking following the pandemic. While India’s economy is recovering, cinemas reopening and the streaming business booming, as the devastating second wave of the pandemic recedes, this year’s edition of Film Bazaar Online (November 20-25) highlighted the precarious position of Indian and South Asian independent cinema in the post-Covid landscape.
The winners of the 2021 Danner and Rab Kendal Mountain Film Festival Awards were last night revealed before a live audience who, following last year’s online-only event (due to the pandemic), returned in person in their thousands to the Lake District town of Kendal for the 41st edition of the UK’s largest annual gathering of the outdoor community.
