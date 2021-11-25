Texans WR Brandin Cooks says Tyrod Taylor recovering from shaky return helped versus Titans

The Houston Texans were struggling at quarterback ever since Tyrod Taylor went out just before halftime in Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns when he sustained a hamstring injury.

As third-round rookie Davis Mills was getting valuable on-the-job training, it came at the expense of Houston’s record as the Texans went on a seven-game losing streak.

When Taylor finally returned in Week 9, the perception was Houston would get a boost at quarterback. They didn’t as Taylor threw three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins in a frustrating 17-9 loss.

Receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters on Nov. 24 that Taylor was able to quickly recover from the loss and get ready for the 8-2 Tennessee Titans.

“I think the biggest thing is that next game mentality,” said Cooks. “Learn from your mistakes and get back at it, having that confidence that you belong and can play at a high level, sometimes games just happen. His ability to flush it I think was huge for guys on the team.”

Taylor didn’t have an impressive outing as far as his passing stats were concerned — 14-24 for 107 yards — but he did protect the football and even used his legs to score two rushing touchdowns in the 22-13 upset at Tennessee.

“First and foremost, I think we got off to a good start,” Cooks said. “Any time you can get some good field position from the defense that’s huge, but just getting other guys involved, everyone around us.”

It took a collective effort as the Texans didn’t commit a single turnover, and dominated the Titans in that department with five takeaways.

Even though Houston got a key win over a great opponent, Cooks still sees areas to get better.

“I think we can be a lot better, there’s no question,” said Cooks. “There’s some things we can work on, but heading in right direction I think from that last game.”

The 2-8 Texans take on the 2-8 New York Jets Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadim.