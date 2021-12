Sonora, CA — A total of $500,000 is available to local nonprofit organizations and community groups to be awarded via grant application. The money was committed by Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation as a one-time payment. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that the board allocated to help local non-profits and community groups that primarily serve Tuolumne County residents. Specifically county administrators state the grants are to “help revitalize the community and address community needs, many of which stem from the Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted Tuolumne County since March 2020.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO