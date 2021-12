People should informally “Covid certify” themselves before attending events and family gatherings this Christmas, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.Jason Leitch said that people should do a “version of Covid certification” without the law telling them to, by taking a lateral flow device (LFD) test and ensuring they are vaccinated before they socialise.The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not asking people to put Christmas plans on hold at the moment following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but urged people to take an LFD test before mixing with other households.Nine cases of the Omicron...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO