It was late in the game Thursday and Tom Izzo had a message for his team. “I told my guys, there are defining moments in every season,” Izzo recalled. Where things go from this point is impossible to know, but if Michigan State ends up having a successful season — and at Michigan State, that means playing for championships — there’s a chance the Spartans can look back to their matchup with No. 22 Connecticut during the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO