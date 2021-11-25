ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Families Struggle With How To Hold 2nd Pandemic Thanksgiving As Michigan’s COVID-19 Cases Surge

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgBlH_0d6jkqvo00

(AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation’s hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with patients, and schools are scaling back in-person learning. A resurgent virus has pushed new infections in the U.S. to 95,000 daily, hospitals in Minnesota, Colorado and Arizona are also under pressure, and health officials are pleading with unvaccinated people not to travel.

Criel’s big family feast was put on hold. She is roasting a turkey and whipping together a pistachio fluff salad — an annual tradition — but only for her, her husband and two grown boys.

“I’m going to wear my stretchy pants and eat too much — and no one’s going to care,” she said.

Her story reflects the Thanksgiving dilemma that families across America are facing as the gatherings become burdened with the same political and coronavirus debates consuming other arenas.

As they gather for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pie, they are confronted with a list of questions: Can they once again hold big get-togethers? Can they gather at all? Should they invite unvaccinated family members? Should they demand a negative test before a guest is allowed at the dinner table or a spot on sofa for an afternoon of football?

“I know that it might be overkill that we’re not sharing Thanksgiving here with my cousins, but better be safe than sorry, right?” said Criel, a 58-year-old data administrator for a finance company.

Jocelyn Ragusin, an accountant from Littleton, Colorado, is taking a different approach by prioritizing family time over COVID-19 concerns even as rising case counts and overwhelmed hospitals triggered new mask mandates in the Denver area this week. Ragusin, whose husband contracted the virus and spent four days in the intensive care unit in October 2020, said she is willing to accept a certain level of risk to have a sense of community back.

She said about seven or eight family members would be gathering for the holiday and that the group had not discussed one another’s vaccination status beforehand, in part because they “kind of know” already who got the shots and who has had the virus already.

“Getting together is worth it. And getting together and sharing meals, and sharing life,” Ragusin said while picking up her mother at the airport in Denver. “We’re just not made to live in isolation.”

The desire to bring family and friends back together for Thanksgiving was evident Wednesday in San Francisco, where the line at one grocery store stretched out the door and around the corner.

Mari Arreola was in line to buy ingredients to make tamales for a meal that will also feature salsa, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy. She sees the gathering of 12 family members this year as a symbol of hope that things are getting better. A year ago, she spent Thanksgiving only with her husband, mom and one daughter.

“We felt really disconnected, and we were all living our lives based on fear, and it looked like an apocalypse scene outside every time you left your house,” the San Francisco tech consultant said of last year. “It was really scary, but now things are different.”

Even in better times, Thanksgiving has always been a trying occasion for Nadia Brown, a political science professor at Georgetown University, who loathes the awkward and divisive conversations about politics, race and other hot-button issues. COVID-19 has only made the holiday worse.

She and her husband were hoping to have a big family gathering for Thanksgiving at their home near Silver Spring, Maryland, but the start of a winter surge and lingering concerns about breakthrough cases scuttled those plans. She recently told her father and his family — even if they are vaccinated — that they must be tested to prove they are virus-free or sit out Thanksgiving dinner.

With two of Brown’s three daughters, 2 and 4, unable to get vaccinated, she doesn’t want to take any chances — “because we don’t know the long term impacts of COVID on children,” she explained.

Her decision means her father, Dr. Joseph Brown, won’t be coming from his home about three hours away in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The dentist is vaccinated, but said he didn’t have time to get tested.

“It hurts me a lot. I want to see my grandkids,” said Joseph Brown, while adding, “I understand her situation. I really do.”

Riva Letchinger, who has seen the ravages of the pandemic firsthand as a medical student, set aside her worries to travel from her home in New York City to Washington to resume Thanksgiving festivities with her family. They skipped the gathering last year.

She said she has been reassured that everyone there has been vaccinated and received booster shots, but she is also worried about her own virus status, even though she is fully vaccinated.

“I have this consistent fear of hurting someone in my family or getting them sick because I see so many COVID patients every day,” she said.

Despite her trepidations, Letchinger is looking forward to the annual family ritual, which includes a generous complement of Jewish favorites — like the golumpkis, or stuffed cabbage, that her late aunt Susie used to bring to the Thanksgiving feast.

But the celebration will have somber undertones as well. The family lost two loved ones, both Holocaust survivors, after bouts with COVID-19 last year.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Detroit, MI
Health
State
Washington State
Detroit, MI
Society
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Michigan hits new record for adult COVID-19 hospitalizations. Here's the impact

Michigan reached a new record of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday with 4,181 hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus, the most since the pandemic began. In the state, more than 80% of total hospital inpatient beds and 84% of intensive care unit beds are full, according to the state health department. Hospitalizations have been increasing for 19 weeks, and Michigan continues to have the most cases and highest inpatient bed use in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving Dinner#Ap
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 4,511 Newly Reported Cases Over The Weekend; 44 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the world reacts to the news of the new Omicron variant of the virus, the state’s health department reports that there have been 4,511 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 newly reported deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down a notch, currently sitting at 10.9% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 76 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above the line considered high risk (which is...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs12.com

Researchers believe Omicron variant already in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday, local airports were busy with domestic and international travelers arriving in Florida. Among the travelers at Palm Beach International Airport, CBS12 News spoke with a couple from Los Angeles. Steve and his wife are in West Palm Beach visiting family for the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate On A Downward Trend, But Still Above 10%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  With federal teams now in place to help Minnesota’s taxed hospital systems, the state’s health department reports that there have been 12,632 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19. No new deaths were reported, as the health department did not update the data during the holiday break. The MDH says details of newly reported deaths will resume Wednesday. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate has ticked down another notch, currently sitting at 10.6% from a recent peak of 11%. That’s still, however, above the line considered “high risk,” which is drawn at 10%. There are also a reported 75.6...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 7,606 additional cases give state 10th highest rate in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 7,606 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 372 cases collected by labs last week. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 5,714 cases per day, down 10% from a week ago, but up 48.3% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.74 million infections statewide. While cases are higher than a month ago, the ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

NY health officials: COVID-19 cases surge ahead of Thanksgiving

A very troubling trend is emerging right before the holidays - pockets of unvaccinated New Yorkers are driving up COVID-19 cases statewide. The least vaccinated regions in New York are seeing the highest spike in COVID-19 cases, which is prompting another stern warning from officials. Cases jumped nearly 30% over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Reporter

Branch County's COVID cases up 66.7%; Michigan cases surge 65.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Nov. 21, rising 65.4% as 61,551 cases were reported. The previous week had 37,213 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked first among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 15.5% from the week before, with 646,627...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Creeps Down; 100 New Deaths Logged Over Holiday Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid concerns over the newly-discovered Omicron variant, health officials Wednesday reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases and 100 more deaths. The high number of newly-reported deaths is due to a backlog over the holiday weekend. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 915,942. There have been 10,427 reinfections, and 9,482 cumulative deaths attributed to the virus. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.4%, while the daily new cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 75.2. As of Monday, 356 intensive care beds in the state were occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,206 non-ICU beds. As it stands, 70% of Minnesotans 5 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. Some 7,857,144 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,000,000 booster shots.   More On WCCO.com: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 2 Live Updates: 5 Jury Spots Yet To Be Filled Minnesota Man’s Hamm’s Beer Collection Is Among World’s Largest MACV Working To Get Homeless Vets Back Into Homes Of Their Own ‘Potentially A Trend Of Things Getting Worse’: Omicron Variant Detected In The U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 16,530 New COVID-19 Cases, 358 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 16,530 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 358 deaths on Wednesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,318,123 and 24,090 deaths as of Dec. 1. Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Yes, current Michigan Covid surge really is 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Safe, effective Covid vaccines have been available in Michigan, free of charge, since early spring. And yet, the state leads the nation in the autumnal surge in cases and hospitalizations. Did something go wrong? Are the vaccines really not effective?. It's pretty simple, Bridge Michigan reports. Not enough of us...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy