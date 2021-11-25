Paul Simon Wearing A Turkey Costume On 'Saturday Night Live' Is Still One Of The Show's Greatest Bits Ever

Watching Saturday Night Live has always been an uneven experience—there are duds and gems, silliness and darker satire, and often stark shifts in tone from one sketch to the next. But given the anxious state of the world today, watching the show has started to feel uncannily like doomscrolling through a social-media feed. The news the show is riffing on has been unrelentingly bleak for years, and the show’s satire has only grown more apocalyptic. There’s an internet-esque dissonance that comes from watching the show swerve between grim send-ups of Trump, social unrest, and COVID and delightfully inane nonsense.
Comments / 0