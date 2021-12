One of the most interesting titles that’s prepped to come at the beginning of next year is Sifu. The game has an intense combat system that sees you using kung fu to take out multiple enemies on your character’s path of revenge. It also includes a unique system where you die and age, which comes with various advantages and disadvantages. Since the game is still a few months away, we don’t have an idea of what its difficulty is like just yet, but videos have made it seem pretty challenging, and it looks like if you are hoping for an easier path to vengeance, you may have to wait awhile.

