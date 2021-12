On top of getting some attention from Airbnb — where you can stay at the McCallister home — Home Alone will also be immortilized in a pair of sneakers thanks to. Worn by Kevin McCallister himself in the hit ’90s holiday film, this updated pair of the red and white Forum sneaker is full of movie Easter eggs. Details like firecracker burn marks, rug chenille tongue tags, an “M” button at the heel, interchangeable dubrés, and Wet Bandits insoles complete the festive shoe. There’s even a hidden quote from the film on the inside of the velcro strap — “This is my house. I have to defend it.”

RETAIL ・ 8 HOURS AGO