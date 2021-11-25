END. Presents Latest Vans Vault x mastermind WORLD Sneaker and Skate Deck Capsule

Following the drop of its Tiffany & Co. team-up, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series, returning with another collaborative range with Vans for Fall 2021. Made exclusively for Supreme, the New York-based imprint has put together new takes on the Vans Half Cab and Old Skool footwear models. The Half Cab features a premium suede construction accented by its padded tongues, badge branding, leather lining and insole. The shoe is elevated by vulcanized waffle outsoles, tribal graphic print foxing tape and custom heel license plates. The sole setup is continued on the Old Skool which utilizes a premium suede and canvas upper construction, leather lining and insole, with “SUPREME” branding debossed at the heels. The Half Cab will be available in four colorways, while the Old Skool will arrive in three colorways.

