END. Presents Latest Vans Vault x mastermind WORLD Sneaker and Skate Deck Capsule

Cover picture for the articleBritish retailer END. has brought together Vault by Vans and mastermind WORLD for an exclusive sneaker and skate deck collection celebrating the subcultures each brand was born from. Spotlighting the Californian brand’s signature silhouettes, Sk8-Hi and Old Skool, both take the Japanese label’s heritage punk...

Supreme x Vans Fall 2021 Collaboration

Following the drop of its Tiffany & Co. team-up, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series, returning with another collaborative range with Vans for Fall 2021. Made exclusively for Supreme, the New York-based imprint has put together new takes on the Vans Half Cab and Old Skool footwear models. The Half Cab features a premium suede construction accented by its padded tongues, badge branding, leather lining and insole. The shoe is elevated by vulcanized waffle outsoles, tribal graphic print foxing tape and custom heel license plates. The sole setup is continued on the Old Skool which utilizes a premium suede and canvas upper construction, leather lining and insole, with “SUPREME” branding debossed at the heels. The Half Cab will be available in four colorways, while the Old Skool will arrive in three colorways.
CARS
hypebeast.com

TIGHTBOOTH x BlackEyePatch "TBEP" Capsule Is Dangerously Hot

Japanese fashion imprint BlackEyePatch has teamed up with TIGHTBOOTH for a collaborative capsule. Dubbed “TBEP,” the collaboration’s theme centers around the capsule being too hot with caution signs and warnings. Featuring caps, pullovers, anorak, hoodies, jackets and cargo pants in a neutral color palette, the collection is packed with catchphrases that read “Danger” and “Do not touch hot” with co-branded elements. Graphics of a hand touching fire can be seen on some pieces, while the standout item is the jacket printed with “Handle with care,” borrowing cues from the previous collection of BlackEyePatch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

HUF x Pleasures’ Latest Collaboration Is a Nod to the '90s

HUF has joined forces with Pleasures for their latest collaborative collection, heavily inspired by the ’90s nostalgia. Staying true to its Los Angeles streetwear and skatewear, this collection draws on the late ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia, bringing oversized silhouettes and retro graphics to the forefront. The pieces give of a resemblance of vintage thrifting finds, especially in the broad range of cut-and-sew pieces. The collection sees co-branded graphics, reflective detailing, jacquard artwork and ripstop fabrics with mesh overlays to further emphasize the evident nod to the ’90s aesthetic. The HUF x Pleasures is comfort-focused as evident in the brown cardigan featuring a “plantlife” symbol and the baggy psychedelic bowling shirt. Nostalgic graphics are featured on the party line hoodie, head unit t-shirt and spore socks, which are packaged in a VHS case.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
juxtapoz.com

Radio Juxtapoz, ep 077: Geoff McFetridge on Vault by Vans and How to Deconstruct an Idea

Geoff McFetridge has rules, and he himself only knows how to break them. Or follow them, really. Over the course of multiple decades, the Canadian-born, LA-based painter, designer and overall creative has established an aesthetic that is, as he says, "the opposite of an idea." The funny thing is that, within that saying, there is basically the universe. He is the universal artist, and he is telling stories better than ever.
DESIGN
Highsnobiety

This Vault by Vans x Geoff McFetridge Collab Is a Window Into The Artist’s Mind

Geoff McFetridge once again joins forces with longtime footwear collaborator Vault by Vans on a new holiday collection for 2021. Based in Los Angeles, McFetridge is one of the most celebrated working artists of our generation, having mastered the visual aesthetics of the ‘70s and ‘80s and translating it into a design language that he can uniquely call his own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® Second Capsule Collection

Designers Virgil Abloh and NIGO launched the second LOUIS VUITTON x NIGO® LV² Capsule Collection, that explores the two designers diverse cultural roots. The collection fuses a Western 1950s and ‘60s’ tailoring silhouette with a Japanese sensibility, and casual elements with a heightened elegance. The streetwear pieces reinterpret military uniforms and traditional costumes through a decidedly formalized lens.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Supreme and Vans' latest sneaker collab pays homage to tribal tattoos

Supreme and Vans are set to continue their long-running partnership this week while indulging in a little aughts revival. Tribal tattoos are the focus of their latest collaboration with the revived trend printed onto the midsole of both the Half Cab and Old Skool. If not in real life, chances are you’ve seen tribal tattoos appear across your Instagram page recently. And even though they’re back now, these tats didn’t exactly age well in the first place — making Supreme’s Vans a way to indulge in the now without putting the canvas that is your body at risk.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Vans Drops Holiday Capsule With Geoff McFetridge

Renowned artist Geoff McFetridge is joining forces with Vans for a limited-edition capsule collection of footwear and apparel. For the Vault by Vans x Geoff McFetridge, the artist finds inspiration in his most beloved items — a favorite pair of pants, the T-shirt he wears to paint, vintage tote bags and a pair of Vans from Japan he received as a child. These motifs appear on the OG Authentic LX, OG Style 38 NS and OG Slip-On LX silhouettes as well as an apparel collection spanning hoodies, sweats, hats, totes and socks.
APPAREL
InsideHook

Todd Snyder x J. Press Reimagines Classic Prep With “Retake Ivy” Capsule

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Downtown menswear, meet preppy menswear. In an elite tri-state area collaboration, king of New York Todd Snyder and New Haven heritage heroes J.Press are teaming up for a massive 48-item capsule featuring everything from the iconic Shaggy Dog sweater (re-imagined, of course) to winter weather accessories. The collection, dubbed “Retake Ivy,” sticks to classic stapes of the style — rugby shirts, chinos, pastel hues and loads of knits — made famous by prep-heads ranging from Ryan O’Neill to JFK to Cary Grant. The collection comes hot on the heels of Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean, simultaneously proving that New England-inspired dressing has entered a modern renaissance, and that Todd sure does know how to pick ’em.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SneakerFiles

Ray Barbee x Leica x Vault by Vans ‘Capturing the Journey’ Collection Now Available

This holiday season, Vans introduces the Vault by Vans x Ray Barbee “Capturing the Journey” collection that celebrates creativity by putting Vans’ signature skate twist in collaboration with the sophisticated photography brand, Leica Camera AG. This collection includes footwear, apparel, and a Vans Leica camera. The OG Authentic LX, and...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Supreme x Vans To Drop New Iterations of the Half Cab and Old Skool

Following their Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era silhouettes, Supreme and Vans have joined forces once again to rework the Half Cab and Old Skool. Available in black, blue, burgundy and cream, the former style’s upper is crafted from premium suede material for a luxe look and feel. The tongue comes with padding, while the lining and insole are made of leather. Elsewhere, the outsole features a vulcanized waffle design and the heel boasts a custom label. The Old Skool has been given a more vibrant color palette available in three iterations. The kicks sport a premium suede and canvas upper and arrive with the same elements similar to the Half Cab.
CARS
inputmag.com

Nike’s Sacai x Kaws Blazer Low sneaker is like artwork for your feet

Sacai’s initial release of the Nike LD Waffle in 2019 was one of the best sneakers of the year, but in the time since the market has become oversaturated with its collaborative sneakers. More than 30 different color variants have released for Sacai’s LD Waffle, Vaporwaffle, and Blazer — but now the most egregious play is set to arrive with the help of streetwear’s most omnipresent artist.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Steve Aoki Reveals a 'The Matrix' x DIM MAK Apparel Capsule

Ahead of the premiere for The Matrix: Resurrections next month, Steve Aoki‘s fashion and record label DIM MAK tapped Warner Bros. to release a limited-edition capsule celebrating the original The Matrix trilogy. The collection consists of black T-shirts, crewnecks, and hoodies showcasing iconic scenes of Morpheus, Trinity, Neo and the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

3D-Printed Sneaker Company Zellerfeld Wants to Take Over the World

Cornelius Schmitt is either the Suge Knight or the Steve Jobs of sneakers. He’s borrowed from the image of the menacing hip-hop mogul, fashioning chains for himself and his team members inspired by those worn by Death Row associates. They bare the logo of Zellerfeld, Schmitt’s 3D-printed sneaker startup, and feature the text “Zeller Fella.” For women joining him on the mission of putting 3D-printed shoes on every foot on planet Earth, there is a “Zeller Bella” pendant. The correlation to Knight pretty much ends there for Schmitt, an exuberant German who in practice has much more in common with the other California titan.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Dalmore Releases Four-Piece Whisky Collection As Its First NFT

Has debuted its Decades No. 4 Collection of whisky as its first NFT. The four-piece collection will be released on BlockBar, an NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits. Hand-selected by the company’s Master Distiller Richard Paterson, the collection contains four Decades whiskies from the years 1979, 1980, 1995 and 2000, all derived from a single malt.
DRINKS
Hypebae

Dior's Latest Sneakers Are a Vibe

As part of the house’s Cruise 2022 collection, Dior has launched its newest sneaker dubbed Vibe. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the silhouette arrives in “Gold” and “Silver.” Both iterations combine white mesh, leather material and transparent rubber inserts that result in a modern take on a classic running shoe. Elegant elements are found on the heel featuring a star charm — the label’s lucky symbol — and the tongue, which comes with Christian Dior’s signature logo. Rounding out both pairs are the translucent rubber soles. These modern kicks make the perfect statement for your upcoming holiday fits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

