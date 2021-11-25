Is it safe to share your turkey dinner with Fido?

We hear a lot about the do's and don'ts of a Thanksgiving meal.

But what if you own a pet? Is it safe to share the turkey and all its trimmings with our pets?

Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General in Cranberry Township says yes, they can have a little bit of turkey, as longs as it's white meat:

"A little bit of white meat", he says, "maybe some green beans, maybe some broccoli, if you have that, but let's not give them anything fatty: no mashed potatoes with butter and gravy, let's not do anything that's going to cause possibly digestive upset, where they end up in ER".

Dr. Hutchinson was a guest on the NewsRadio KDKA morning show.