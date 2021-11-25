ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Is it safe to share your turkey dinner with Fido?

By Pat Septak
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flRUE_0d6jiHPJ00

We hear a lot about the do's and don'ts of a Thanksgiving meal.

But what if you own a pet? Is it safe to share the turkey and all its trimmings with our pets?

Dr. Mike Hutchinson of Animal General in Cranberry Township says yes, they can have a little bit of turkey, as longs as it's white meat:

"A little bit of white meat", he says, "maybe some green beans, maybe some broccoli, if you have that, but let's not give them anything fatty: no mashed potatoes with butter and gravy, let's not do anything that's going to cause possibly digestive upset, where they end up in ER".

Dr. Hutchinson was a guest on the NewsRadio KDKA morning show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Cranberry Township, PA
Lifestyle
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy