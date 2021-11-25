Store owner to make customers lower masks for cameras

PHOENIX (AP) — The owner of a chain of fashion consignment stores says she’ll require customers to briefly lower their mask in front of a camera if they want to shop in her stores while wearing a face covering.

Ann Siner, founder and CEO of My Sister’s Closet, My Sister’s Attic and Well Suited, said she’s making the change starting Friday because thieves wearing face masks have shoplifted from her stores.

“We are going to ask people who want to want to shop with their masks on to stop at the entrance, where we have a camera, pull their mask down for a minute, so if they want to shoplift later, we have a full picture of their face,” Siner told azfamily.

The chain has eleven stores in the Phoenix and San Diego areas. Siner said two people wearing masks shoplifted on Tuesday, and on Sunday a masked man stole designer purses worth thousands of dollars. Both incidents were at stores in Scottsdale.

Siner made headlines last year when she filed a lawsuit looking to invalidate a voter-approved tax on the wealthy to boost school funding.