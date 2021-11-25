EPL Matchday Thirteen Best Total Bets

It’s lucky week 13 in the English Premier League, and as usual, we have the critical matches covered for you. The chase for the title continues this weekend after Champions League and Europa League saw the top teams involved in continental play. What clubs will feel the effects of midweek European matches, and which clubs will be fresh and ready for the domestic English grind? With December and its frenetic pace nearly upon us, starting rotation, depth, and managerial mastery become vital factors. The number of games is essentially doubled in December, and more often than not, the pretending teams are found out. With European play this week and next, the schedule is even tighter. We break down the key matches coming into England’s prime time of footy but don’t forget to check out all the odds for this week’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FIFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO