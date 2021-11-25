ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party On at the Farm

By Katie Pratt, Progressive Farmer Contributor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1977, my parents invited a few college friends out to the farm for a weekend never dreaming they would create a legacy that is now three generations strong. At our annual farm party, the participants come from varied backgrounds, careers, challenges and accomplishments. Yet, on this one weekend, life hits...

WCIA

From the Farm: Agritourism

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Agritourism is growing in popularity, and small farms can become a big business if they are able to find their agritourism niche. Raghela Scavuzzo, head of the Illinois Specialty Growers, says there are more of those in Illinois than one might realize. “Agritourism is the fastest growing tourism in the country, […]
AGRICULTURE
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Farm to Table makes presentation

Farm to Table presented money raised at the 2021 event to the FFA, 4-H, and The Heritage Arts, Science, and Tourism Center (the group that administers the Historic McConnell House in Wurtland). The Future Farmers of America helps prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population, the...
WURTLAND, KY
WCIA

From the Farm: Fertilizer Application

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Record high prices for fertilizer are troubling many farmers in how much fertilizer should really be applied for the 2022 corn and soybean crops. But one person has an idea to consider. Chief agronomist Howard Brown for Illini FS suggests that potash and phosphate for next year at least should be […]
AGRICULTURE
voice-tribune.com

From Farm to Catered Table

A discussion with Kris Cole, executive chef of Marigold Catering Co. Photos provided by Marigold Catering Co. While new to the catering scene, husband and wife team Kris and Adrienne Cole are no strangers to the food industry. With over 20 plus years of experience, their shared passion for food and service is evident through the success of their business, Marigold Catering Co. We spoke with Executive Chef Kris Cole to learn more about his background as a chef and his approach to sourcing and preparing food for Marigold.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Farm planning

Women Managing the Farm and K-State Department of Agricultural Economics presents a free webinar November 29, at 7 p.m. CST with Roger McEowen to provide factual, up-to-date information for farm and ranch families to assist in estate and tax planning. Uncertainty about the future of applicable laws can make the...
AGRICULTURE
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Considering what we are grateful for at the farm

A fresh skiff of snow covers the ground, and chilly flakes blow against my face. The day can’t decide if it’s sunny or snowy, vacillating between the two in waves as I make my way through morning chores. But I am thankful for my warm chore gear, as I’ve fully bundled up for the occasion.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Ride for Your Life

I recently purchased one of those ridiculously expensive exercise bikes. I debated for months about spending the money on something like this for myself. There were so many other purchases I could make: feed or a new ewe. We could have put it toward the cost of drilling a new water well in the pasture (that was a fun surprise expense). A farm girl doesn't have to look for ways to spend money.
BICYCLES
trfradio.com

Farm Couple Retreat

The Minnesota Dairy Initiative (MDI) will be hosting three farm. couple retreats that will be available to farmers across the state of Minnesota. These farm couple retreats will be open for dairy and other farming entity types and include one session February 11-12, 2022 in Thief River Falls at the C’mon Inn in Thief River Falls.
MINNESOTA STATE
newportthisweek.com

Friends of Farm Animals Trip

On Dec. 4, the Friends of Farm Animals Rhode Island will visit the animal rescue organization Pot Belly Manor in North Kingstown. The rescue takes in chickens, goats, steer, pigs, llamas, and rabbits. The visit is open to all, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A minimum $10 donation is requested. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, call Seaside Rabbits Sanctuary at 860-933-2589 or Wynham Farm at 401-640-0803.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Record-Journal

Thank you Beaumont Farms!

Billy Beaumont who owns Beaumont Farms in Wallingford generously donated small pumpkins for every single student at Casimir Pulaski School. Lynn Andrews, a first grade teacher at Casimir Pulaski reached out to Billy to see if he could donate 600 pumpkins. Instead he donated 700 pumpkins! He has graciously donated pumpkins to our students in the past.
WALLINGFORD, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Celebrating Lemoine Point Farm

First in a four-part series about Lemoine Point’s past, present and future. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. I walk the ancient land at Lemoine Point Conservation Area almost every day — rain, sun or snow. The glimpses of silver water seen through the pine, oak and shagbark hickory trees soothes and delights me, as do the songs of the pileated woodpeckers and raucous jays. The incessant chatter of chipmunks and squirrels along the path and the frequent yipping of coyotes at dusk call my attention, again and again, to the power of nature and place.
AGRICULTURE
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Missouri Farm Bureau Commentary

Supply Chain Issues Cause Thanksgiving Prices to Jump. Turkey, gravy, and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases too. Compared to last year’s average cost, which was the lowest since 2010, the cost of this year’s feast is higher. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported last week that the price of a 12-item Thanksgiving basket for 10 people will cost approximately $53, up about 14 percent from last year.
AGRICULTURE
Oxford Eagle

Thanksgiving at the farm

“Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go!” These oft sung song lyrics of my childhood rang out of my mouth and those of my siblings as we readied ourselves for our Thanksgiving trek to Neshoba County. For weeks anticipation had built, and today we were...
OXFORD, MS
mybackyardnews.com

SKYDOG FARM

Skydog Farm has transformed their 1,800 sq ft botanical greenhouse into a Holiday Oasis that is open to the community Saturdays 12-4pm and by appointment throughout November and December. This is the third year that owners, Mark Phillips and Katherine Fotiades, have opened their greenhouse for the winter season. “It...
AGRICULTURE
mountainlake.org

Farm Workers Overtime Wages

For North Country Farms and Orchards, the fall is the height of the “harvest season” when workers put in a lot of overtime. The State Wage Board determines how many hours employees work before they get paid overtime, and right now for farm workers, it’s 60 hours a week. However, the board is considering whether to lower that, possibly to 40 hours. Farmers and Apple Growers from across the region gathered recently to speak out against the change. Jesse Mulbury with Northern Orchards in Peru says many farmers and growers won’t be able to afford the extra overtime and will likely have to cut back on the number of workers they hire. Paul Fisher, a migrant worker from Jamaica, who has worked at Rulfs Orchard for 27 years, says he and other workers come to the U-S to try to earn as much money as they can during the limited growing season, to send back home to support their families. Farmers, and state lawmakers from the North Country say if the change in overtime goes through, workers may choose to work in other states where they can get more hours, and more pay, leaving farms and orchards in New York scrambling to find workers.
PERU, NY
University of Florida

Farm-City Week Breakfast

Here in Extension, we believe in the spirit of the farm. For over 100 years we have been assisting farmers and ranchers, homeowners and organizations grow food. We. have the best educational information and research to share to help those folks succeed – be better. In addition to teaching, we serve them as well by adapting to the community’s needs. In this case, assisting the homeowner who wants to grow food, but has no yard. Assisting the community that wants community gardens. Meeting the needs of a farmer to increase their yield. Working in a community to help eradicate a food desert. Our mission has always stayed the same, but our roles have changed as we work with the ever-increasing diversification of our food system. We are an active part of the local food system, and we celebrate all the others who are as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

A Farm Museum Christmas

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is getting ready for its largest event of the year, the drive-thru Christmas light show. The light show will begin Dec. 5 and run until Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. The drive-thru Christmas light event is...
MUSEUMS
twincitieslive.com

Bachman’s Poinsettia Farm

With their bright red and green foliage, poinsettias are widely known as the iconic Christmas flower. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to visit the Farmington Minnesota based floral company that prepares more than 60,000 poinsettias for the holiday season, Bachman’s Growing Range.
FARMINGTON, MN
IGN

Best Rawhide Farm

IGN's guide on the Best Rawhide Farm in New World explains where to gather the most rawhide without expending much effort. This guide also explains which animals in the wild tend to drop the highest amount of rawhide. Best Rawhide Farm in New World. When you're farming rawhide in New...
AGRICULTURE
thesuntimesnews.com

Christmas on the Farm Coming this Weekend

Waterloo Farm Museum wishes to invite you to experience their 26th Annual Christmas on the Farm. Tour the 1880s farmhouse as it is poised to receive holiday visitors, stroll the grounds to view decorated outbuildings, warm your toes by the outdoor fire. Indulge in drinks and baked goods at the bakehouse while musicians, carolers, and storytellers entertain you. Demonstrators will share their crafts. Participate in the silent auction. Concessions will be available.

